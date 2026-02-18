VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 18: Junior UCMACS Abacus Mental Arithmetic Skills, a renowned institution in the field of abacus and mental arithmetic training for over two decades, has set an extraordinary benchmark in the world of education. With a legacy of empowering more than 50,000 students over the past 20 years, Junior UCMACS continues to redefine excellence in abacus mental mathematics education. On January 23 and 24, 2026, the organization achieved a remarkable world record feat: the Highest Number of Participants Solving Arithmetic Problems using Abacus and Mental Mathematics Across Multiple Venues and Online within 18 Hours window, as recognized by the prestigious Asian Book of Records.

The record-breaking event witnessed 498 participants across 46 venues collectively solving 2,64,416 mathematical problems both offline and online, underscoring the widespread enthusiasm and capability of students trained by Junior UCMACS. Participants engaged in solving sums for a duration of 30 minutes, showcasing impressive concentration and mental agility. The problems ranged in complexity from single-digit, double-digit, and even three-digit calculations, spread across two to ten rows. Students tackled addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, and challenging combinations, reflecting the comprehensive training imparted by the institution.

What set this event apart was its truly global reach. Students from seven countries and seven Indian states participated virtually, demonstrating the universal appeal and accessibility of the Junior UCMACS program. Notably, students from Chennai attended the event in person, adding vibrancy and community spirit to the occasion.

The event was officially certified by the Asian Book of Records, with Dr. Manoharan Santharam, Adjudicator, personally witnessing the proceedings. Dr. Santharam stated, "This gathering is a proof to the growing importance of mental arithmetic skills in today's world. The ability of these young minds to perform complex calculations with such speed and accuracy is truly remarkable. Junior UCMACS has set a new benchmark for educational events, inspiring students and educators across Asia."

The success of the event was the result of dedicated mentorship and tireless planning. S. Jesteen, Managing Director of Junior UCMACS Abacus Mental Arithmetic Skills, commented, "At Junior UCMACS, our mission has always been to unlock the mathematical potential in every child. This event exemplifies what can be achieved when passion for education meets innovative teaching methods. Our students' achievements today are a reflection of their hard work and the faith parents have placed in our methods."

Mercy Sahaya Rani Jesteen, Chief Moderator of the event, further emphasized the importance of nurturing young talent. "Every participant here has demonstrated not just mathematical skill, but also perseverance and focus. Our structured curriculum and rigorous practice sessions are designed to develop holistic cognitive abilities. We are incredibly proud of every student who took part in this historic event," she stated.

The voices of the students and parents echoed the significance of the achievement. P.M.Potreeshan, a participant, shared his excitement: "Being part of this record-setting event has been incredibly motivating. I've learned that with regular practice and the right guidance, even the most challenging problems can be solved quickly and accurately. Junior UCMACS has given me the confidence to excel in mathematics and beyond."

Parents too expressed their pride. The mother of Joseph Judah, Ms. Precila said, "My son's journey with Junior UCMACS has been transformative. His confidence in mathematics has grown tremendously, and he approaches problem-solving with enthusiasm. Participating in a world-record event has made him believe in his own potential."

Founded over 20 years ago, Junior UCMACS Abacus Mental Arithmetic Skills continues to pioneer innovative teaching of mental math, consistently delivering excellence and nurturing talent. The institution's ongoing commitment to quality education and holistic development is reflected in this new milestone, which will inspire generations of students to embrace the power of mental mathematics.

