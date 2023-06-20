NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 20: Neera Gupta, the esteemed franchise owner of SG Alpine Warriors, made a grand entrance into Dubai, solidifying the city's position as the new epicenter of sports events. With an already formidable team of world-class chess stars, Gupta's presence on this battleground is set to ignite a surge of motivation among these immensely talented Chess Grandmasters, promising a captivating show for spectators and fans alike.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Goes on Sale in India Starting June 20; Details.

Accompanying Gupta were other distinguished personalities, including Sanjay Gupta, Rohan Gupta, and Anubhav Gupta from the renowned APL Apollo family. Their presence further bolstered the team's morale, ensuring they would deliver their best performance on the global stage.

While Dubai, known as the burgeoning hub of sports events, welcomed the arrival of Mrs. Neera Gupta, the esteemed Franchise Owner of SG Alpine Warrior, she expressed her enthusiasm for this significant milestone. She said, "Our presence in Dubai signifies an enthralling moment for SG Alpine Warriors. With the convergence of world-class chess stars and the esteemed support of Sanjay Gupta, Rohan Gupta, Anubhav Gupta, and Rohit Singh, Chairman of VSR Aviation, we are poised to leave an indelible mark on the global diaspora." Gupta emphasized that this journey reflects the unwavering spirit and dedication of SG Alpine Warrior as they strive to redefine the boundaries of chess. Audiences can expect a truly extraordinary display of talent and unwavering determination.

Also Read | Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Intro Scene Leaked From Atlee’s Upcoming Film? Here’s The Truth About Viral Pics!.

From its inception, the spirit of SG Alpine Warriors has soared to unprecedented heights. The franchise has successfully secured sponsorships from leading entities such as VSR Air, a prominent charter aviation firm, Prayag, a renowned bathroom fitting brand, and Share India Securities, a financial powerhouse. These alliances reflect the franchise's commitment to excellence and its vision of being at the forefront of the sporting world.

Rohit Singh, Chairman of VSR Aviation, also joined the SG Warrior owners in Dubai, providing unwavering support and cheering for the team. With the collective energy and passion of these remarkable individuals, SG Alpine Warrior is primed to make an indelible mark in the realm of sports.

All eyes are now set on SG Alpine Warrior as they aim to conquer new horizons, redefining the boundaries of chess with their exceptional skills and unwavering determination.

For more information, please visit: www.aplapollo.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)