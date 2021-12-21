New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chicco, a premium brand in the baby care industry launches its e-commerce website www.chicco.in with the intent to make Chicco products available to every customer anywhere, anytime in India. The brand's ideology stands on developing products after understanding the needs of parents and parents-to-be that the brand has been doing in more than 120 countries for over 60 years.

The new-age parents want the best for their newborn but they don't want to step out with their baby in this situation, the Chicco's new storefront has been specifically designed to help parents easily find the products for all their needs.

The new Chicco website offers a wider range of exclusive products from their different categories i.e. fashion, travel (strollers, high chairs, car seats), toys, cosmetics, and nursing in one place. Not just the exclusive products, consumers will also be able to get exclusive offers here. That's not all, first few customers who buy from the Chicco website will get a free welcome kit.

Rajesh Vohra, CEO, Artsana India (Chicco) said, "With the same passion as ever, we are proud to continue designing innovative offerings in order to become a partner to every parent in their fantastic journey of parenting. The launch of the new website will be an amazing experience for every Chicco lover as they will now be able to shop all Chicco products in one place from the comfort of their home."

In order to meet the highest standard of online shopping, smooth delivery, and safety, Chicco has associated with experts like SalesForce, the world's leading platform for seamless e-commerce experience; Increff, a well-known inventory optimization solution and Shiprocket, the top logistics software for hustle free transmission of products. With these partners on board, the brand aims to create an effortless digital experience for its valued customers.

Arun Kumar Parameswaram, SVP and MD - Sales & Distribution, Salesforce India, said, "We are delighted that Chicco has chosen Salesforce on its journey to effortlessly deliver a connected and digital customer journey. Leveraging our Commerce Cloud Platform Chicco can unify data, across channels with automation, AI, and impact customer experience with a single source of truth."

Saahil Goel, Co-founder & CEO, Shiprocket, said, "We are happy to work with a high-quality brand such as Chicco in the next stage of their journey of D2C selling. Chicco's products are very well known in the market for their superior design and quality. Since Shiprocket's inception, we are committed to delivering the best customer experience and are sure that we will provide the same for Chicco's customer base as well."

Rajul Jain, Co-founder & CEO, Increff, said, "It feels great to be associated with one of the leading international brands. We look forward to creating a smooth warehousing experience for seamless inventory management and faster order fulfilment. Automating warehousing processes will enable Chicco to achieve incredible efficiency in supply chain operations and scalability from its e-commerce platform."

Chicco is a brand of global multinational company, Artsana Group. The brand takes care of multiple needs of babies through its innovative products in nursing, baby toiletries, toys, travel (Strollers, highchairs, and car safety seats), and fashion categories. Chicco's vast experience of over 60 years in the infant world is consolidated in 'Chicco Research Centre' that collaborates with doctors, midwives, paediatricians, and parents to understand a baby's psycho-physical, emotional and social needs to create the most efficient products and solutions.

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies-cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain-to create a 360-degree view of their customers.

For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), please visit: www.salesforce.com.

