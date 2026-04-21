Dahod (Gujarat) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday launched a formal investigation into a mass food poisoning incident at a wedding in Gujarat.

Since food safety enforcement falls under state jurisdiction, the central body has requested a detailed report from the Gujarat government.

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Currently, FSSAI officials are on-site assisting state authorities with the collection of food samples.

Sources said that once the findings are shared, appropriate legal action will be initiated against any individuals or entities found responsible for the lapse.

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Around 50-60 people are undergoing treatment at Zydus Hospital in Dahod after falling ill with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea following a wedding function attended by 300-400 guests on Monday evening.

Zydus Hospital RMO Dr Rajiv Damor said the patients began showing symptoms around 11 pm and were brought to the hospital soon after.

"Yesterday evening, there was a wedding function at Dahod, which was attended by around 300-400 people. After the function, the attendees started having symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea by 11 pm... They were then brought to Zydus Hospital," Dr Damor told ANI on Tuesday.

He said the hospital had readied beds and emergency services in advance after being informed that 150-200 people could arrive.

"Our medical team was prepared, having readied beds and emergency services upon learning that around 150-200 people might arrive. Currently, about 50-60 patients are admitted, all in stable condition and receiving treatment," he added. (ANI)

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