As a result, businesses now are leveraging every aspect of digital marketing to reach their target audience & gain maximum social exposure globally. Corporations are favouring candidates who possess the skills to grow businesses online, ones having credible certifications within the digital marketing domain.

To pursue a successful approach in the digital industry, aspirants need a credible platform that is also acknowledged globally. Well, Techiegigs is one such remarkable place, which excels to meet the needs of these aspirants. It is a venture, initiated & powered by Corporate Infocom Pvt. Ltd. (CIPL) with over 13+ years of contribution towards guiding more than 1.5 million individuals & professionals. Techiegigs is one of the leading digital marketing training institutes bestowing new-age marketing methodologies to individuals, professionals & organizations in India.

What does Techiegigs offer?

With CIPL being the parent company, Techiegigs designed its offerings in a very distinctive way. Any aspirant striving to step into the digital landscape would get a package comprising every essential knowledge, tools & training online with Techiegigs. As a result, the exemplary results attained over these years truly justify its tagline - Simplifying IT Solutions!

These uniquely designed comprehensive courses are made available at unbelievably affordable prices, thus making them accessible for every willing aspirant. Learners here are provided practical training, live workshops, internships & lifetime access to the course content. The courses include certifications that add credibility to your skills & experiences, helping you become a recognized digital marketer across the globe.

Why pursue Digital Marketing as a career with Techiegigs?

The growth percentage of the digital advertising industry is rising day by day. Apparently, India appears to be one of the largest digital markets, and the scope of this field will continue to increase. Irrespective of whatever job profile you choose within this landscape, there are tremendous opportunities available. It's currently the only field having the potential to introduce the betterment of employability statistics.

Techiegigs aims towards promoting the scope of a digital marketing career & imparting new-age marketing skills to every aspiring individual in India. To provide certifications that could be acknowledged on a global scale as well, Techiegigs collaborated with GoDaddy Academy. With this collaboration between the two well-reckoned organizations, the credibility of digital marketing certification is much enhanced.

Gaining work experience on a professional note is much needed & it's made possible with personal training & live internship, which helps create skilled experts in this thriving domain. Lately, Techiegigs has partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Thus, together aiming to provide skill-based education & train millions of individuals.

Check out the premium graduation level Digital Marketing Program offered by Techiegigs.

With the courses being designed under the guidance of professionals having years of experience, it has become one of the best in the segment package. In addition to being the best in the segment in terms of quality, the offerings are provided at a nominal cost. For aspirants who still couldn't afford to pursue the courses due to weak financial conditions, Techiegigs offers scholarships after the authentication of the concerned individuals.

