Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over 27,000 people across Noida took part in the mega "Clean Noida Run" to celebrate World Cleanup Day 2022.

Clean Noida Volunteer Club, along with the HCL Foundation and Noida Authority, have organised a mega-event to raise awareness and educate the citizens about collective responsibility for waste management. The Clean Noida Volunteer Club has been engaged in keeping Noida clean, green and better since 2018.

India generates 62 million tonnes of waste each year. About 43 million tonnes (70 per cent) are collected, of which about 12 million tonnes are treated and 31 million tonnes are dumped at landfill sites.

Even though India recycles 60 per cent of the country's total waste production and its recycling techniques are improving. The problem of rising waste in India, there are still significant difficulties associated with it.

Thousands of volunteers of all ages and socio-economic groups spread the word about the dangers of single-use plastic and the out-of-control garbage problem, and they also educated others on the subject. The event saw enthusiastic participants in Clean Noida Run, Zumba dance, cultural performance, nukkad natak and exhibition.

66-year-old, senior volunteer of Clean Noida Club, Vandana Saxena has been actively taking part in all the initiatives of the club. She shared his thoughts on the occasion. "Throughout my medical career, I have been taking care of my patients, ensuring their well-being. I believe it's of utmost importance to take care of our surroundings, our city. Imagine if everyone picked up just one piece of litter. Local clean-ups can have a global influence. This year, we saw a plethora of tiny efforts result in a massive impact, with thousands of people taking part in clean-ups. For me, volunteering for the Clean Noida Club is an excellent start to environmental activism because it inculcates a sense of responsibility in each of us. Together, we can make Noida, the cleanest city. I feel very proud to be associated with the club."

At Noida Haat, the first-ever Clean Noida Waste Management Exhibition drew enthusiastic residents. A variety of enjoyable activities were planned to raise awareness of the 3Rs, or reduce, reuse, and recycle waste management. NGOs, volunteers, and other stakeholders displayed their work related to waste management at many booths.

A range of equipment and machinery used to make Noida one of India's cleanest cities was also on display during the event. The chief guest and guest of honour provided valuable insights into the event and praised the efforts of the volunteers.

In their address notes, representatives from the Noida Authority and the HCL Foundation underlined the need for waste management at all level and said, "With each passing year, we witness civic action days like this gaining in popularity, with more individuals and groups joining forces to tackle unmanaged waste and plastic pollution. The goals of clean up continue beyond a single event or day. I encourage everyone to volunteer for this social cause. It would take the effort of every single person to keep Noida clean, green and sustainable. I appeal to the Clean Noida Volunteer Club to set aside many days throughout the year to schedule clean-ups and keep waste management at the forefront of their minds."

The event featured a very interesting Trashion show which gave the audience several ideas with which one can recycle or upcycle waste lying around our space. It was heartening to see young participants with very innovative ideas.

