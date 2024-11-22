VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 22: Clever Fox Publishing is proud to announce the release of She Roared Like a Lion, a gripping and inspiring novel by our author Prasanna Gautam. The book unveils the remarkable journey of Kammo, a Gorkha granddaughter whose courage and resilience transcend unimaginable challenges, shedding light on the harsh realities of human trafficking and the indomitable human spirit.

An Unforgettable Tale of Survival and Courage

At the heart of the narrative is Kammo, a woman born into a life of stark contrasts. A daughter of a cruel father and an abused mother in the mountains of Nepal, the innocent young Kammo's life is riddled with pain and triumph. Her story begins in the shadows of abuse and control, where she struggles within a marriage to a closeted man, enduring relentless manipulation and mistreatment.

Her perseverance is tested repeatedly, but Kammo's resolve stays unbroken. Forced to flee her toxic marriage, she finds herself homeless with two young children. Despite the despair, she draws strength from her role as a mother, determined to secure a better life for her family. Her journey from being a victim to becoming a protector is a profound testament to the resilience of the human spirit.

A Life Dedicated to Justice

Kammo's transformation begins with a courageous step: seeking police protection to shield herself and her children from harm. Recognizing her bravery and resourcefulness, she becomes a key figure in community policing. From there, her journey leads her to work as a Warden at a shelter for abuse survivors, providing solace and strength to women who, like her, have faced adversity.

Her life's mission reaches its zenith when she joins a rescue team combating human trafficking. Kammo's relentless fight against this heinous crime extends across Nepal and beyond, showcasing her as a beacon of hope for countless lives affected by exploitation.

A Diary That Speaks to the Soul

She Roared Like a Lion takes readers deep into Kammo's psyche through her diary entries. In her final reflections, she confronts themes of forgiveness and family, grappling with the complex emotions of love, betrayal, and reconciliation. Her sons' struggles with their father's hidden truth and the challenges of accepting one another add layers of depth to the narrative.

This poignant and thought-provoking story shines a light on issues often hidden in society, offering a voice to survivors and advocates worldwide. Kammo's journey is more than a tale of survival--it's a testament to transformation, courage, and the unyielding fight for justice.

Meet the Author

Prasanna Gautam, a doctor and writer, brings a unique perspective to this compelling story. Born in Kathmandu, Nepal, Prasanna trained as a doctor in Bangalore, India, and later worked under challenging conditions in Nepal for several years. His firsthand experiences inspire the depth and authenticity of Kammo's journey.

Currently residing in Aberdeen, UK, with his wife, Prasanna blends his medical expertise and storytelling prowess to craft a narrative that is as enlightening as it is engaging. She Roared Like a Lion marks his literary debut, promising to captivate readers with its emotional intensity and universal themes of strength and hope.

A Call to Awareness and Action

She Roared Like a Lion is more than just a story; it's a clarion call to address the global issue of human trafficking. Through Kammo's journey, readers are invited to reflect on the power of resilience, the importance of advocacy, and the enduring fight for human dignity.

The book is now available through Clever Fox Publishing. It is a must-read for those who believe in the strength of the human spirit and the power of transformation.

