No India and Australia series can start without any controversy. On Day 1 of the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, KL Rahul's dismissal created a lot of hue and cry amongst fans on social media. Rahul was adjudged out by the third umpire after Australia challenged the on-field decision. The TV umpire checked with snicko and several angles to deem Rahul out, much to the shock of the batter and fans and former cricketers on social media. KL Rahul Completes 3000 Test Runs, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Why Was KL Rahul Given Out?

As suggested in the replay, the ball went past the bat, taking a faint edge straight into the hands of the wicketkeeper Alex Carey. The front camera replay also suggested that Rahul's bat hit the pad after the ball went past the edge, which remained inconclusive in other angles.

Fans Debate KL Rahul's Dismissal On Social Media

Pollution Delhi me hai par ball third umpire ko nai dikh raha pic.twitter.com/HhFOJhDifK — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 22, 2024

Questions On Umpiring Standards

Wrong decisions by umpires in BGT. The horror story continues since ages.#INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/vObyBuYb35 — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) November 22, 2024

Shame On Fox Says Fan

#IndvAus Now that KL Rahul is back in the pavilion.. They are showing the front angle.. Absolutely! Shameful from FOX sports.. There is a gap between bat & ball pic.twitter.com/1ADPz3MG9X — Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) November 22, 2024

Rahul has been facing a lot of backlash for his poor outings for India in the past few years. In 2024 alone, Rahul across six Tests has scored 260 runs with two half-centuries. The BGT 2024-25 could be the last chance for Rahul to make his way back into the XI for the future.

