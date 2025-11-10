PNN

New Delhi [India], November 10: In a move that reflects both the growing global demand for AI-native software development and India's increasing role as a hub for high-skilled technology talent, New York-based product studio Codewalla has expanded its operations with a new studio in Chennai. The expansion adds to the company's existing footprint in New York City and Pune, marking another milestone in what leadership describes as a long-term commitment to building compact, high-output product teams capable of shipping production-ready software faster.

Also Read | OnePlus 15 Price in India and Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch on November 13; Check Expected Features and Other Details.

Founded in 2005, Codewalla has spent nearly two decades refining a model that blends engineering, design, and data capabilities in tightly-knit product units. Unlike traditional IT outsourcing or staff-augmentation models, the studio describes its approach as "product-first," organizing teams around outcomes such as shipping features, launching MVPs, and scaling products rather than simply filling development seats.

The company says its strategy has been shaped by the evolution of the technology ecosystem--from the early wave of digital products in the late 2000s to today's shift toward AI-powered systems and workflows. Its Chennai opening comes at a time when global enterprises, startups, and mid-market companies alike are racing to incorporate AI into software products, internal processes, and customer-facing solutions.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, November 10, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"Investing deeper in what already works"Speaking about the expansion, Rakesh Raju, Founder of Codewalla, indicated that the decision was guided by the studio's belief in India's steadily advancing engineering and product design talent pool, particularly in Chennai.

"We're investing deeper in what already works--great Chennai talent and AI-native product craft," he said. "Chennai has long had a strong reputation for engineering excellence, and we've seen first-hand the caliber of product builders emerging from this ecosystem."

Unlike many companies expanding in India to scale headcount, Codewalla emphasizes that its strategy hinges on small teams, reusable intellectual property, and AI-augmented workflows. The firm says this combination allows it to ship production-grade software faster while maintaining quality and reducing costs--especially crucial as the global tech industry pivots toward efficiency over large-scale hiring.

A product-studio philosophy rooted in outcomesAccording to Prashant Srinivasan, Director of Engineering, the company's philosophy centers on fast, iterative execution and direct developer involvement in product decisions.

"We measure ourselves by outcomes in production," Srinivasan said. "That means tight pods, reusable playbooks, and IP that shortens build time without sacrificing quality."

This approach mirrors a growing trend in global product development: reducing bloat, increasing automation, and empowering multidisciplinary teams to own the entire lifecycle of a product--from idea to launch.

The Chennai studio will hire designers, product managers, and engineers, with a focus on individuals experienced in AI-enabled workflows, rapid prototyping, and scaling digital products.

Chennai's evolving role in global product engineeringChennai has traditionally been recognized as a hub for enterprise IT, manufacturing tech, and deep engineering talent. Over the past five years, however, the region has seen increasing activity in product-focused work, startup development, and AI research. Global technology companies, fintech firms, and SaaS players originating from Tamil Nadu have contributed to this momentum.

Industry analysts note that the arrival of product-first players--particularly those building in emerging tech stacks such as AI and machine learning--signals confidence in the region's ability to support end-to-end product innovation, not just service delivery.

Codewalla's leadership believes Chennai's engineering ecosystem, academic talent pipeline, and growing startup culture make it an optimal location for long-term investment. With advancements in AI tooling, the studio argues that smaller product pods supported by automated workflows can deliver more value than traditional large outsourced teams--making talent quality more important than quantity.

Proven track record and ecosystem engagementThe company reports having worked on over 40 product launches and contributing to more than $1 billion in client exit value. Its past work spans fintech, proptech, HR tech, and healthcare--sectors that are rapidly adopting AI to automate workflows, enhance decision-making, and introduce intelligent user experiences.

To mark its presence in the city's technology community, Codewalla plans to participate in GDG DevFest Chennai 2025, where it will host sessions on AI-Native Product Development: From Prototype to Production. The firm will also conduct open office hours for local builders, offering time and mentorship for entrepreneurs and engineers.

AI as an amplifier--human judgment at the coreCodewalla's expansion arrives amid a global conversation about how AI is reshaping software development, with many companies adopting AI-enhanced tools for design, engineering, and deployment. The studio positions its approach as one where automation accelerates development cycles, while human decision-making remains central.

The firm frames its philosophy around three pillars:

* Product mindset over manpower - prioritizing outcomes instead of headcount* India as a leverage hub - using India's talent base for cost-efficient, full-lifecycle product delivery* AI that amplifies - employing AI to improve speed and visibility while keeping core thinking human-driven

Looking aheadAs global venture and enterprise spending increasingly shifts toward AI-enabled efficiency, Codewalla's Chennai launch can be seen as part of a broader move toward geographically distributed but tightly coordinated product teams. With centers now in New York, Pune, and Chennai, the company's leadership says the goal is to maintain consistent standards and shared playbooks across locations rather than building fragmented pods.

While Codewalla is entering a competitive market--where legacy IT firms, global consultancies, and emerging AI boutiques are all vying for talent--the firm appears confident that its compact-studio philosophy and long-term India presence offer a differentiated proposition.

As hiring begins and the studio engages with the local ecosystem, Chennai's technology community will now watch how Codewalla's product-first model performs in a landscape increasingly defined by AI-powered innovation and rapid market cycles.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)