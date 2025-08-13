PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: Colgate India has unveiled its 'Dental Veer' anthem, an engaging and empowering initiative aimed to inspire children to become champions of their oral health. Created as part of Colgate's longstanding Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF) program, the anthem is a rallying call for children across the country to embrace good oral hygiene as a foundation for a healthier future.

* Released close to Independence Day, the anthem is penned by lyricist Swanand Kirkire and composed by Micu Patel

Link to the anthem - Colgate Dental Veer Anthem

Penned by renowned lyricist Swanand Kirkire and composed by Micu Patel, the anthem brings to life the joy, energy, and determination of children who pledge to protect their smiles and those around them. The lyrics suggest simple yet essential habits, like brushing twice a day, the correct way of brushing, the frequency of changing the brush, and the right eating habits. Featuring the young voices of New India, the fun and memorable anthem turns oral health education into a movement led by children, for children.

Shilpashree Muniswamappa, Director, Communications & ESG, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, said, "As part of Colgate's ongoing efforts to spread oral health awareness, we are proud to launch the 'Colgate Dental Veer' anthem. This initiative, a key part of our Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF) program, is based on the principle that oral health is the gateway to overall health and well-being. The anthem is designed to bring oral care into focus in a way that resonates with children, inspiring them to not only adopt healthy habits but also to become young ambassadors, sharing the message with their peers and communities."

About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited:

Colgate-Palmolive is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, and the planet. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is the market leader in Oral Care in the country, committed to delivering sustainable, profitable growth for its shareholders, while fostering an inclusive workplace for its people. With a primary focus on science-led innovations in Oral Care & Personal Care in the Indian market, the company is recognized for its leadership and innovative efforts in advancing sustainability and community well-being. Among its recent accomplishments, the company has made significant strides in reducing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, conserving water and energy at its manufacturing facilities, empowering women with financial and digital literacy and enhancing children's oral health through its flagship, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program.

For more information about Colgate's global business and how it is building a future to smile about, visit: www.colgatepalmolive.co.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2749583/COLGATE_Bright_Smiles.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2396024/5458168/Colgate_Palmolive_India_Logo.jpg

