Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: Colgate proudly announces a monumental achievement for its flagship oral health education initiative, Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF). This groundbreaking program has now reached over 2 billion children and their families across the globe, fundamentally transforming lives and fostering healthier communities. In India, BSBF continues its profound impact, having already empowered over 185 million children and their families with the knowledge and tools for lifelong oral health.

Since its inception in 1991, BSBF has been a beacon of hope, relentlessly bridging critical gaps in oral healthcare. By delivering vital education, providing free dental screenings, and ensuring access to treatment for underserved communities, BSBF embodies Colgate's unwavering commitment to creating healthier smiles for everyone. Through dynamic partnerships with parents, teachers, governments, NGOs, and dedicated dental professionals, Colgate leverages its unparalleled expertise to accelerate progress, championing a curriculum and advocacy efforts that firmly establish prevention and good oral hygiene as a top health priority.

The urgency of oral health in India cannot be overstated. Often overlooked, especially in children, it's a critical concern. Socioeconomic disparities, a lack of awareness, and unequal access to dental care are powerful drivers of oral diseases like pervasive tooth decay and debilitating gum disease.

Ms. Shilpashree Muniswamappa, Director - ESG & Communications, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited, stated , "At Colgate, we are not just committed; we are passionately dedicated to supporting India's transformative vision of shifting from reactive to preventive healthcare. We firmly believe that the most meaningful path to achieving this is through robust Public-Private-Policy Partnerships (PPPP). Our Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program, through its powerful collaborations with education and healthcare departments in states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Goa, is a living testament to how collective action can ignite awareness and inspire profound, lasting behavior change. Each year, our ambition soars higher - we aim to reach over 10 million more children and their families, cultivating strong oral health habits that will resonate and positively impact communities for generations to come."

As India's healthcare landscape undergoes a vital evolution, Colgate remains steadfast in its mission. We are committed to ensuring that every child, from the vibrant energy of bustling metros to the tranquility of remote villages, gains access to the education that not only transforms smiles but builds unshakeable confidence for life.

About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited

Colgate-Palmolive is more than a company; it's a caring, innovative growth engine, reimagining a healthier future for all people and the planet. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited stands as the undisputed market leader in oral care in the country, relentlessly pursuing sustainable, profitable growth for its shareholders, while fostering an inclusive and empowering workplace for its people. With a primary focus on cutting-edge, science-led innovations in oral and personal care across the Indian market, the company is globally recognized for its visionary leadership and pioneering efforts in advancing sustainability and community well-being. Among its recent landmark accomplishments, the company has made colossal strides in drastically reducing plastic waste and championing recyclability, meticulously conserving water and energy at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, empowering women through vital financial and digital literacy programs, and profoundly enhancing children's oral health through the iconic Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program.

For more information about Colgate's global impact and how it is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.co.in.

