New Delhi [India], January 16: In a significant milestone for India's rapidly evolving creative education landscape, the College for Creative Studies (CCS), Detroit, one of the world's leading institutions for art and design education, completed its first-ever leadership visit to India. The delegation was led by Don L. Tuski, President of the College for Creative Studies, along with Ray Pedor, Senior Faculty Member, Fashion Department.

Founded over 120 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, CCS is globally recognised for producing industry-ready creative leaders across disciplines such as Transportation Design, Fashion Design, Communication Design, Strategic Design, and emerging digital and interdisciplinary design fields. This inaugural visit by the President of CCS underscores the institution's growing commitment to engaging with India's next generation of global creative talent.

During the visit, the CCS leadership engaged extensively with school leadership teams, senior educators, high school students, parents, and counselors across multiple forums in New Delhi and Gurugram. These interactions focused on expanding awareness of future-focused art and design careers, global industry expectations, and the increasing demand for interdisciplinary, innovation-driven designers worldwide.

Speaking during the visit, Don L. Tuski highlighted the evolving role of design in the global economy:

"Today, art and design are central to innovation across mobility, sustainability, technology, fashion business, and human-centred experiences. India has immense creative potential, and our objective is to build clear, credible pathways for Indian students to access world-class design education and global careers."

In the Indian context, art and design education has traditionally been perceived through a narrow lens, often limited to fashion or interior design. CCS aims to broaden this narrative by showcasing future-forward disciplines such as Transportation Design, Concept Design, UI/UX Design, Strategic Design, Fashion Business Management, and Communication Design--fields that operate at the intersection of creativity, technology, and industry impact.

CCS is particularly renowned for its Transportation Design program, widely regarded as one of the best in the world. Students regularly collaborate with leading global automotive and mobility companies through sponsored studio projects, designing vehicles, products, and mobility systems envisioned for the year 2050 and beyond. Graduates from CCS are actively recruited by major global automotive and design-led organisations, positioning the institution as a premier launchpad for future mobility and industrial design careers.

The India visit was undertaken in collaboration with High School Moms (HSM)--one of the world's largest parent-student communities--and GIDE AI, a Forbes India and D Globalist Select 200 company specialising in college and career advisory. Together, the partnership aims to build structured awareness, guidance frameworks, and access pathways for high-potential Indian students aspiring to global careers in art and design.

Through this collaboration, CCS seeks to make its programs more accessible to Indian students--not only by increasing awareness and counselling support, but also by reinforcing its commitment to high-quality global education at a relatively affordable cost compared to traditional art and design study destinations.

The visit reflects a broader shift in how leading global institutions are engaging with India--not merely as a recruitment market, but as a strategic contributor to the future of global design, innovation, and creative leadership.

As India's creative economy continues to expand across sectors including mobility, digital experiences, fashion technology, product innovation, and human-centred design, the College for Creative Studies' India engagement represents a pivotal step toward building long-term academic, industry, and talent bridges between India and the global design ecosystem.

