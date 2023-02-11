New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After launching some of the country's most loved brands such as Nykaa Cosmetics, SKINRX & Wanderlust, Nykaa, India's favorite destination for all things beauty and personal care, now presents another portfolio with Gentlemen's Crew. A range of personal grooming products for men that combine power-packed ingredients with nature's finest offerings, Gentlemen's Crew launches with a robust portfolio of everyday essentials such as deodorants, beard-care, and hair styling ranges. Committed to being a brand that stands for more than just its product offering, Gentlemen's Crew seeks to build a community for the modern man - encouraging an open dialogue on individual grooming choices sans judgment or censure.

The entire product line from Gentlemen's Crew is formulated with the 'power of two' philosophy that provides expert-level grooming with supreme care and nourishment. Launching with an Argan and Tea Tree range, Gentlemen's Crew currently offers products for beard-grooming and hair styling. For the body, the brand has introduced high-performing deodorants in three refreshing scents that remain active for 48 hours and are stain and irritation free.

Commenting on the launch, Vishal Gupta, Executive Vice President, Nykaa Brands, says, "The male grooming sector is rapidly evolving, and consumers are willing to adopt more sophisticated care regimes that are in line with their skin and hair goals. Gentlemen's Crew is rooted in research and formulated to empower men with the most relevant grooming choices to help them look and feel their best. We're launching with what we believe are the most popular categories - beard care, hair styling and scents, and we look forward to making Gentlemen's Crew a vanity staple by offering an extensive portfolio suited for holistic personal care."

Discover brand's introductory ranges:

Beard Range

Gentlemen's Crew Argan & Tea Tree Ultra-Hold Beard Wax-It is a must-have product for gentlemen who want to show off a perfectly groomed and sleek beard. The non-sticky formula gives your beard a glossy look and long-lasting hold upto 8 Hours while styling it with ease. It guards against pollution and humidity while avoiding problems with patchy beards. It also has aloe vera, which provides long-lasting moisturization. The biggest draw - its lab tested to ensure no damage to hair strength. Gentlemen's Crew Argan & Tea Tree Ultra Soft Beard Softener- It is a lightweight, low-oil beard softener for a non-sticky look that transforms dry, unruly beards into soft, manageable beards. Promising 2X softer beard in 7 days, the product is designed to not only nourish and condition your beard but also tame frizz and improve health. Gentlemen's Crew Argan & Tea Tree Ultra Growth Beard Oil - This is an ultralight oil with the patented Root Biotec that can prevent hair loss and patchiness. It is a 100% natural oil powered by 15 natural cold-pressed oils, which result in advanced hair growth in 30 days while also moisturizing. Hair Styling Range Gentlemen's Crew Argan & Tea Tree Ultra Hold Hair Wax - Add more volume and texture to your hair with the Argan & Tea Tree Ultra Hold Hair Wax. The hair wax that helps to style hair in 90 seconds and ensures no damage to hair strength. The formula keeps hair intact for 8 hours without any greasiness. It is infused with Omega 3 Fatty Acids and aloe vera that strengthens hair and moisturizes them. Gentlemen's Crew Argan & Tea Tree Ultra Nourish Hair Cream - The Ultra Nourish Hair Cream provides all day long volume boost. The product is infused with Argan, Tea Tree, and Vitamin E which work on hair strands, scalp and root respectively, thereby giving triple action nourishment. Deodorant Range Wild Desire: A bold and sensual fragrance perfect for date nights or dinner parties Ocean Escape: A fresh aqua fragrance that is apt for day affairs. The crisp aquatic notes immediately transport you to the blissful blues of the ocean. Sports Addict: A raw and dynamic fragrance. The bold composition of vibrant notes gets your energy pumping to achieve new goals every day. Begin your grooming journey here

Gentlemen's Crew Deodorants, Argan and Tea Tree beard and hair range will be available on Nykaa.com and in Nykaa stores across India and are priced between Rs 349 to Rs 449 only. The range is completely cruelty-free, paraben-free, and vegan and has 100% natural actives. Shoppable Link: https://www.nykaaman.com/brands/gentlemen-s-crew/c/26658

