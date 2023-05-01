New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Petroleum and oil marketing companies have slashed the price of Commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 171.50 with immediate effect, according to sources on Monday.

After the move, the latest retail price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 1,856.50.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Birthday Special: 7 Powerful Quotes by the Actress That Prove She’s Badass!.

Last month, too, their prices were reduced by Rs 91.50 per unit, standing at Rs 2,028 per unit.

Petroleum and oil marketing companies had on March 1 this year hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit.

Also Read | Labour Day 2023 Quotes, Greetings & May Day Images: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status, SMS and HD Wallpapers To Share on International Workers’ Day.

The prices of the commercial cylinders were reduced the last time in September 1 last year by Rs 91.50.On August 1, 2022, too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by Rs 36. Prior to that, on July 6, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were cut by Rs 8.5 per unit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)