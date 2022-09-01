The price of commercial LPG has been slashed by Rs 91.50. The reduced rate will be effective from today. Following the price cut, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will be priced at Rs 1,885, , instead of Rs 1,976 in Delhi. LPG Price Cut: Commercial Cooking Gas Becomes Cheaper by Up to Rs 100, Check Reduced Rates in Metro Cities.

LPG Price Reduced:

Commercial LPG cylinder price reduced by Rs 91.50 pic.twitter.com/q3s1Gqvywl — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) September 1, 2022

