New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI/ATK): Composer Mohsin Shaikh, who is best known for his popular melodies Pal from Jalebi, Kabhii Tumhhe from Shershaah has now rap a dance number Current. Besides crooning, Mohsin has also written the song along with Payal Dev, who is the composer of Current.

Current is a dance track and stars Bhojpuri megastar Pawan Singh, Raai Laxmi, Payal Dev and Mohsin Shaikh himself. It has been choreographed and directed by Mudassar Khan. Music labels are Apni Dhun and Warner Music India. Pawan and Payal have also sung the song alongside Mohsin.

Mohsin shares, "We really enjoyed making this song. Aditya Dev, owner of the music label loved my rap so much that he insisted me to come in video and cast me in the music video too. It was fun making this song and shooting this in the marble yard in Ajmer and Jaipur was an experience. We have shot this song in 2 consecutive days with 50 dancers."

Current song is trending on YouTube on no. 5 across the globe.

Watch the song here:

https://youtu.be/ZyOb3YpnqPI

