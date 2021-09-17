Nagpur, September 17: A cobra bit a seven-year-old girl after remaining coiled around her neck for nearly two hours. The incident took place at Borkhedi village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra last week. The girl, Pari, had laid still entire time in order to get rid of the snake. However, when a snake rescuer tried to remove the cobra, it bit her. Pari is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital and she is out of danger. Cobra Takes a U-Turn! Huge Snake Strikes Back at Man Holding Its Tail Trying To Pull It Out From Room, Video Goes Viral.

It was Pari's mother Hemlata who first saw the cobra wrapped around her neck at around 11:45 pm on September 11, according to a report by Times of India. Though scared, she did not panic and asked her daughter to remain calm and not move at all. Meanwhile, the girl’s father Padmakar Gadkari called neighbours for help. The snake remained wrapped around her neck till 1:45 am when a snake catcher finally arrived at the spot. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Drunk Duo Eat Venomous Snake in Korba, Hospitalised.

Pari had laid still all through. When the snake rescuer was trying to remove it from her neck, it bit her near the elbow of her left hand and disappeared. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors first checked if she was bitten by a venomous snake. After it was confirmed that the snake was venomous, anti-snake venom treatment was initiated. The snakebite had left the girl's left hand swollen.

Due to immediate medical assistance, Pari is out of danger. "Her condition is stable and she is recovering well," doctor Manish Jain, HOD of the department of MGIMS, was quoted as saying.

