Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): What was already tentatively on the horizon before the pandemic has really taken off due to various lockdowns: digitalisation in the commercial kitchen.

What has been standard for a long time in merchandise management and cash register systems now also plays a major role in hygiene, recipe and equipment management, according to the assessment by Theresa Felchner, Head of Product Management ConnectedCooking at RATIONAL. Recommendation for you: "Simply register RATIONAL cooking systems in ConnectedCooking and immediately benefit from completely new possibilities in the commercial kitchen."

ConnectedCooking enables digital access to RATIONAL cooking systems via smartphone, tablet and PC and thus, for example, digital management of cooking programs, automatic updating of the unit software and documentation of HACCP data. "Many of our customers are amazed at how much easier digitalisation makes everyday kitchen life and what their cooking systems can do," Felchner says.

ConnectedCooking Video YouTube link - www.youtube.com/watch?v=M8lqfQAjvh4&t=4s

Among other things, workflows can be significantly simplified by, for example, creating recipe and cooking programs, automatically distributing software updates to all integrated RATIONAL units and also displaying cooking programs on all units with just one click. For example, the same dishes can be produced in identical quality across several branches. "Equipment is used optimally and downtimes are reduced to a minimum. This saves a lot of time and, of course, money as a result," explains Felchner.

Another reason is ConnectedCooking: Everything is under control, for example by automatically generating and archiving the HACCP data. Felchner's recommendation: "Just try out the possibilities of ConnectedCooking on your own RATIONAL unit. Registration and use is free of charge for our customers."

Networking is best done immediately when the unit is installed, but can also be done at any time later. For more information and more details, go to ConnectedCooking.com.

The RATIONAL Group is the world market and technology leader in the field of hot food preparation for professional kitchens. Founded in 1973, the company employs more than 1,100 people in Germany and a total of over 2,300 worldwide. RATIONAL has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since its IPO in 2000, and is currently included in the MDAX.

The primary objective of the company is to always offer its customers maximum benefits. Internally, RATIONAL is committed to the principle of sustainability, expressed in its policies on environmental protection, leadership and social responsibility. Year after year, numerous international awards testify to the exceptional quality of RATIONAL's work.

