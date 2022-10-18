Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Contentstack is partnering with NASSCOM as the exclusive Digital Experience Partner, at the 19th edition of NASSCOM Product Conclave, organised during 18th-19th Oct at Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru.

This conference will bring together the key participants in the Indian software product ecosystem and prominent thought leaders from the Indian IT industry.

With this partnership, Contentstack, the pioneer of composable Headless technologies, and a product engineered in India, is making a debut at the event.

"Kudos to NASSCOM for leading the conversation and awareness about world-class software products from India. I am very excited about Contentstack's debut at India's largest product event, and looking forward to sharing, learning, interacting with product leaders and entrepreneurs from all over India," said Nishant Patel, the Founder and CTO of Contentstack.

"We are thrilled to partner with NASSCOM, an enriching community that provides a platform for innovators, technology enthusiasts, and industry leaders to exchange ideas. I am delighted to contribute to and learn from an event that's expanding India's role on the global stage," says Mayank Mishra, VP of Engineering at Contentstack.

Nishant and Mayank will be hosting a one-of-its-kind Masterclass on how start-ups can orchestrate their journeys to scaled enterprises.

Through this Masterclass, the hosts will share case studies, their own learnings, perspectives and insights on how startups should shape their journey towards a scaled enterprise.

ContentstackTM - the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader - empowers marketers and developers to deliver composable digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi, Riot Games, and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability.

Famous for its Care without CompromiseTM, Contentstack has achieved the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating. Contentstack is also a founder of the MACH Alliance, setting the industry agenda for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless.

Learn more at www.contentstack.com.

