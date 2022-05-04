New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI/GPRC): Convin.ai, a leading AI-driven platform that reimagines virtual assisted selling for businesses, today announced that it has raised Rs 16 crore in its seed funding round led by Kalaari Capital with participation from Good Capital, Plan B Innovations, Bharat Founders Fund, and Digital Sparrow.

Convin's platform provides businesses with powerful tools to solve key challenges-increase in conversion rates, sales process observability, conversational intelligence, and enhanced customer experience among others. Convin will utilize the funds to further hone its end-to-end assisted selling platform and expand product & GTM teams.

In his comments, Durgesh Choudhary, Co-founder & CPO, said, "Assisted selling will stay & become even more crucial for enabling better conversions & great customer experiences. This validation from leading investors is a huge vote of confidence in our goal of transforming the entire model of assisted selling for businesses & their customers through an all-in-one platform."

Added, Bharat Patidar, Co-founder & COO of Convin, "We look forward to enabling more sales leaders to drive revenue and ensuring sales representatives fulfill their quota by effectively & efficiently engaging the customers in conversation."

According to Kiran Vasireddy, Partner, Kalaari Capital, "Disruptive events of the last 2 years have accelerated SalesTech adoption - remote virtual selling, distributed sales teams & an expanding array of digital customer touchpoints. AI's progress and sales teams uncovering gaps in the current tech stack have led to the emergence of a new category of SalesTech. The founding team's deep technical expertise, product thinking clarity, and passion stood out for us. We're excited to partner with Convin to build a SaaS business that makes sales & customer interactions efficient for organizations worldwide."

Convin was founded in 2021 in Bengaluru IIT Delhi alumni Ashish Santhalia (CEO), Bharat Patidar (COO), Atul Shree(CTO), and Durgesh Choudary (CPO). While working with industry leaders across BFSI, EdTech, Healthcare, Real estate, Travel & Hospitality domains, they witnessed first-hand the growing need for a holistic platform that allows customers to interact at multiple channels in different ways, automates conversation analysis, assists agents to sell better, improves agent productivity and enhances end-customer experiences.

Convin has since helped global companies across verticals with its' platform to improve sales. It received pre-seed funding from Titan Capital and 9Unicorns back in June 2021.

