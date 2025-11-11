PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 11: The CosmoGuru Institute proudly organised and hosted the CGCD 2025 - CosmoGuru Convocation Day by collaborating with LJ University. The convocation celebrated the world of Vedic Sciences and Predictive Research and was held on Sunday.

The event was organised to honour the achievements of the students and professionals in the field who are constantly contributing to the expansion and the future possibilities of the Scientific Astrology and Vedic Learning. The event felicitated aspirants pursuing the Best Astrology Certificate Courses in India.

The ceremony was attended by some renowned names and delegates from different institutes, including Dr Manish Shah (President, LJ University), Shri Amit Thakar (MLA, Vejalpur, Ahmedabad), Shri Hiranmay Mahanta (CEO, i-Hub Gujarat), Dr Prashant Korat (President, BJYM Gujarat), Dr NiketanDeshmukh (Director & HOD), Shastri Narayancharandasji Swami, and Shri Maulik Bhatt (CosmoGuru). Their presence not only graced the event but also inspired everyone who attended.

The event's main highlight was the Vedic Foretelling System, where the world's First 5 CosmologersTM and over 200 Certified Astrologers were honoured for their outstanding contributions and achievements in promoting the fields. The award ceremony was done through the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Credit System, a merit-based framework developed by CosmoGuru Institute itself. The system evaluates scholars based on their academic performance, research publications, and predictions made in Vedic Jyotish.

The CPD Credits also serve to recognise astrologers and assign them their respective places. For instance, students who achieve more than 45 CPD credits are ranked as professional astrologers, and the title of CosmologerTM is awarded to those who earn more than 900 CPD credits. The latter designation is given for the distinction that includes rigorous studies, verified research, and over 75% accurate astrology predictions.

The founder of the CosmoGuru, Shri Maulik Bhatt, said, "This event is not just about celebrating Vedic astrology and studies, but also to create awareness regarding the transformation we are bringing through an academic approach. We have all come here together with our individual expertise in the field and established astrology as a credible science."

The event was attended by over 50 professional astrologers and 100 guests, who each applauded the efforts and ways to modernise Vedic studies through an academic approach.

CosmoGuru is the first of its kind organisation committed to promoting widespread knowledge of Jyotish (Astrology), Ayurveda, Vastu, and other traditional practices through an academic approach, partnering with L J University. They have also achieved recognition in the field and are expanding their wings.

Contact Cosmoguru Institute

www.CosmoGuru.com 91 972724466

