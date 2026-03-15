New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Star Indian cricketer and ODI and Test teams' captain, Shubman Gill, was awarded the Polly Umrigar Award (Best International Cricketer - Men) for the 2024-25 season, at the prestigious BCCI Naman Awards 2026, on Sunday in New Delhi. On the other hand, all-rounder Harshit Rana won the award for the Best International Debut - Men.

Notably, this marks the second time that Gill has been named the Best International Cricketer - Men at the Naman Awards. He also received the award for the 2022-24 season.

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Shubman Gill had an outstanding 2025 for India, especially in the Test format. During India's tour of England, he led by example in the five-Test series, emerging as India's top run-scorer with 754 runs in 10 innings at an impressive average of 75.40. His tally included four centuries, with a highest score of 269. Gill also emerged as the highest run-getter in the world for the year 2025, amassing 983 runs in nine matches at an average of 70.21.

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The 26-year-old also made an important contribution to India's successful Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. He scored an unbeaten 101 against Bangladesh in India's opening match in the tournament. He ended the tournament with 188 runs at an average of 47, finishing as India's third-highest run-scorer.

Harshit Rana, meanwhile, was awarded the Best International Debu - Men award. Rana, who made his Test debut in 2024, ODI debut in 2025 and T20I debut in 2026, impressed with his all-round abilities, especially in the white-ball formats.

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In 14 ODIs so far, Rana has claimed 26 wickets at an average of 27.38 and has scored 124 runs in seven innings at an average of 24.80.

In nine T20Is, he has claimed nine wickets at an average of 33 and has scored 57 runs in three innings so far, with his highest score being 35.

In the two Test matches that he has played, he has taken four wickets.

The BCCI also awarded the Mumbai Cricket Association with the Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments award for the 2024-25 season. Mumbai won the 2024-25 Irani Cup, Senior Women's T20 Trophy, 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the 2025 Women's U23 One Day Trophy.

Mumbai's Ayush Mhatre clinched the Lala Amarnath Award Best All-Rounder Domestic Limited-Overs award for the 2024-25 season. He scored 458 runs in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy (Avg 65.42, SR 135.50) & also took seven wickets in seven matches.

The BCCI Naman Awards annual ceremony recognises exceptional performances and enduring contributions across international, domestic and age group cricket while honouring individuals whose work has shaped the growth and stature of the game in the country. (ANI)

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