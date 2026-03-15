Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta met Tibetan spiritual leader, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, in Dharamsala on Sunday, according to the Lok Bhavan.

During the meeting, the Governor expressed profound respect for the Dalai Lama's spiritual guidance and his efforts to promote peace and compassion across the world. He emphasised that the Dalai Lama's teachings, rooted in goodwill, compassion, and non-violence, remain highly relevant for humanity today.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2026 Date Announcement: P Chidambaram Welcomes ECI Poll Schedule, Backs Single-Phase Polls in 4 States.

Recalling his earlier encounter, Governor Gupta noted that even before taking charge as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, he had received the Dalai Lama's blessings. He described meeting him again in Dharamshala as an inspiring and spiritually enriching experience.

Governor Gupta highlighted that the Dalai Lama's message of peace, tolerance, and compassion continues to inspire people globally and serves as a guiding light for fostering a more humane and harmonious society.

Also Read | Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Odisha: Woman Dies by Suicide After Throwing Minor Daughters Into Well in Sambalpur.

He also praised Dharamshala's spiritual and cultural ambience, observing that under the Dalai Lama's guidance, it has become an international hub for Buddhist philosophy and studies. He expressed hope that these teachings of peace, compassion, and mutual respect would further strengthen social harmony and understanding.

The meeting was attended by senior officials as well as members of the Tibetan community.

Meanwhile, former Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta was sworn in as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh in a simple yet impressive ceremony held at Lok Bhavan.

Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, administered the oath of office and secrecy to him. Governor of Haryana Ashim Kumar Ghosh, along with his wife Mitra Ghosh, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Lady Governor Bindu Gupta were also present on the occasion.

For the first time at Lok Bhavan, the ceremony began with the singing of Vande Mataram, followed by the National Anthem. Vande Mataram was also sung again after the oath-taking ceremony concluded.

The Governor was presented with an impressive Guard of Honour on the occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)