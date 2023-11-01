India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], November 1: As the world charts its course into the Web3 era, India is positioned to lead the way. The recent formation of the ICP Asia Alliance, bolstered by a whopping USD 20 million grant from the DFINITY Foundation, sets the stage for a new wave of Web3 and AI innovations in Asia.

As India emerges at the forefront of global blockchain development, Crewsphere propels the nation further with initiatives like the concluded 'Sankalp Web3 Tour' and the monumental USD 100K ICP Hackathon.

In the recently concluded Sankalp Web3 Tour, Crewsphere, in its mission to democratize Web3 education and opportunities, touched the intellectual corridors of India's elite educational institutions. Colleges from Bennett to BITS, from IITs to IIITs, and other top-tier engineering establishments, witnessed Crewsphere's dedication to fuel India's meteoric rise in the blockchain world.

Deepak Goyal, Co-founder of Crewsphere who himself an IIT Delhi alumnus, having imparted knowledge about ICP at IIT Delhi, exclaimed, "India's youth are not just participating, they're pioneering the global blockchain frontier."

The tour not only cultivated knowledge but laid down the foundation for groundbreaking innovations. Crewsphere successfully launched over 50 college hackathons simultaneously across the nation's premier IITs, NITs, and other leading engineering institutions. These individual competitions have set the stage for the National Hackathon, where the best minds, honed by the rigorous challenges of their college hackathons, will vie for the coveted prize pool of USD 100K.

However, the journey doesn't end with a mere prize. The winners of the National Hackathon have the golden opportunity awaiting them. They stand to secure potential funding from the esteemed ICP Asia Alliance who have announced a 20 million USD fund, offering them a chance to transform their innovative blockchain ideas into full-fledged Web3 ventures.

Bandhul Bansal, Co-founder of Crewsphere, expressed his enthusiasm: "Developing on ICP isn't just about the tech. It's about shaping the future. By partnering with the ICP Asia Alliance, we're fostering a generation that will lead the decentralized world."

Furthermore, in a powerful collaboration, Crewsphere joined hands with OKX wallet, leveraging their state-of-the-art wallet system. This strategic partnership aimed at immersing students even deeper into the world of Web3, allowing them a hands-on, real-world experience of blockchain's immense possibilities.

Students keen on joining this revolutionary journey can sign up for the hackathon at BlockSeBlock.com.

Recent Chainalysis data spotlighted India's meteoric rise in the blockchain domain. Initiatives like Crewsphere's are driving this momentum, positioning India not merely as a participant but as a trendsetter in the global blockchain narrative.

India's Web3 leadership journey has truly begun. Crewsphere is ensuring it's a journey that will inspire generations.

