AZAD Engineering, a leading provider of engineering and technology solutions for Global OEMs in the Clean Energy, Aerospace, Defence, Oil & Gas and SPS Industries announced today that cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has made an undisclosed strategic investment in the company.

This strategic investment from Sachin Tendulkar allows AZAD Engineering to further strengthens its commitment to contribute to Make in India and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives of Govt. of India. These initiatives aim to elevate India's global standing and revolutionize the Indian manufacturing landscape and surpass international standards.

Rakesh Chopdar, Founder & Managing Director of AZAD Engineering, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to have Sachin Tendulkar as in investor and it is a tremendous honour for us. As a company committed to promoting highly complex manufacturing and self-reliance, AZAD will focus our vision and create more growth & innovation opportunities for India."

Over the past decade, AZAD Engineering has experienced remarkable growth with state-of-the-art facilities, process engineering mastery, unparalleled supply chain efficiency, and infrastructure that surpasses industry standards to meet the demands of its OEM clients.

The company works with marquee global clients like Boeing, GE, Mitsubishi, Siemens Energy, Honeywell, Eaton, GE Aerospace, Baker Hughes, and domestic giants like HAL, Godrej, TATA, Mahindra Aerospace among others. The company has qualified for manufacturing over 1500 unique parts and exports to 20+ countries. With two new, colossal, cutting-edge manufacturing plants set to take the world by storm, each ten times larger than its current facilities, AZAD Engineering is poised for an unstoppable era of unprecedented expansion and growth led by an innovative global ecosystem for precision manufacturing.

