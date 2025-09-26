PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: Cricket star Shreyas Iyer bowled over hearts off the pitch at the Go Dharmic Mumbai Gala 2025, held at the MCA Club, BKC. By generously donating his cricket jersey for auction.

Also Read | Haris Rauf Found Guilty, Fined 30% of Match Fees for 'Aggressive Gesture' During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; ICC Reprimands Sahibzada Farhan for ‘Gun’ Celebration.

Shreyas Iyer's generous jersey donation was one of the highlights of the evening's auction, which together raised a remarkable £20,000 to support Go Dharmic's humanitarian work.

His act of kindness lit up the evening and inspired guests to give wholeheartedly.

Also Read | What Is Digital ID Card? Know All About System Made Mandatory in UK To Curb Illegal Migration.

The gala, marking Go Dharmic's 5th anniversary, brought together over 170 guests for a unique evening themed "Garba for Good." Guests enjoyed a night of live music, energetic Garba dancing, a 100% vegan feast, and a charity auction that reflected the power of compassion in action.

The evening was inaugurated by the Founder of Go Dharmic, Hanuman Dass, who reminded everyone of Go Dharmic's mission of love in action. A soulful performance by singer Mahavir Shah uplifted spirits and set the perfect tone for the Navratri festivities.

Founder Hanuman Dass shared, "Seeing so many people come together to dance, celebrate, and give selflessly for others fills my heart with gratitude. The Mumbai Gala shows that when compassion unites us, we can create a kinder world for everyone."

Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian cricketer, added a special touch with the donation of a cricket ball, while Sheena Randerwala's paintings became a highlight. Supporters from the UK, US, and the global trading industry came together to enjoy garba and celebrate a meaningful cause, blending sport, art, culture, and philanthropy in true spirit.

Eric Ollerenshaw, former MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, joined alongside Keeya Khanna, Anissha Bharalawalaa, and Rajdeep Choudhary, highlighting the spirit of community and unity of purpose.

Our CSR partners and donors, including Uday Gosalia (USA), Rama Pillai (Singapore), Trading Technology, Rajeev Agrawal of ARB, and CME Group, came together in generous support of Go Dharmic.

Actress Keeya Khanna added, "The name Go Dharmic itself is so beautiful. It reminds us to go back to our roots, and with such a meaningful cause, I feel truly grateful to be here. Like-minded people coming together, celebrating Garba, and participating in an auction for a greater good is simply amazing. The philosophy I live by is to pay it forward, and this evening embodies that beautifully."

The funds raised will strengthen Go Dharmic's global projects, including feeding thousands of hungry people, supporting children's education, planting trees, and delivering relief in disaster-hit and war-affected regions.

The charity currently serves over 50,000 meals monthly across the UK and leads initiatives in India, Nepal, Morocco, Lebanon, Uganda, Nigeria, Cuba, and Ukraine.

About Go DharmicGo Dharmic is a global charity organisation committed to fostering compassion, service, and humanity in every action. Its mission is to empower individuals to become catalysts for positive change while uplifting vulnerable communities and protecting the planet. Go Dharmic provides nutritious meals to families facing food insecurity, opens doors to education by building libraries and supporting learning programs, and delivers emergency aid during disasters, including food, water, shelter, and medical assistance. Through its work, Go Dharmic transforms compassion into action, inspiring people worldwide to love all, feed all, and serve all.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)