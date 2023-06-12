NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 12: Crickex.in - is an information site for cricket fanatics seeking access to everything, that offers a best-in-class platform, Cricket updates and ensures a One Stop Platform for all Indian Cricket Fans and Lovers has been announced as title sponsor of the Chepauk Super Gillies team in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023. The backing of a side from a grass-roots Twenty20 tournament is the latest move by the Crickex brand to embrace the spirit of India's national sport, and drive more traffic to its growing platforms. The Tamil Nadu Premier League gets under way on June 12 and will conclude with the final on July 12.

The Super Gillies has been the most successful team in the league, winning it in four seasons out of six. They are the current champions and will launch their title defence with a match against Salem Spartans, at the SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, on the second day. The league will feature 32 matches played across five weeks.

Karan Sharma, Marketing Director, Crickex brand, "It gives me great joy to announce Crickex.in as the title sponsor of the Chepauk Super Gillies. This marks another step in our journey to associate the Crickex brand with Indian cricket at all levels. It is from local and regional tournaments such as the Tamil Nadu Premier League that talent emerges, to graduate and then showcase itself on a larger stage such as the IPL. The 2023 edition promises to return bigger and better, and I wish the Super Gillies all the best!"

Besides Chepauk Super Gillies, the league includes seven other teams, including Nellai Royal Kings, Dindigul Dragons, Ba11sy Trichy, Siechem Madurai Panthers, Salem Spartans, Lyca Kovai Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. Seven of the 25 match days will feature double-headers, the first of which will start at 3:00 pm and the second at 7:00 pm. All other games will get under way at 7:00 pm. The matches will be played in four cities - Coimbatore, Dindigul, Salem and Tirunelveli.

The company offers tech, marketing and communications services for partners in the cricket news industry.

