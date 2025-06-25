PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 25: Crocs, a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, is bringing monsoon flair to the forefront with its most regionally immersive campaign yet, spanning seven key Southeast Asian markets including India, China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. The visually rich and emotionally charged campaign fuses two of Asia's most beloved cultural phenomena: the irresistible emotion of K-dramas and the unmistakable flair of Bollywood, starring young heartthrobs from South Korea and India, Chae Soobin and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Shot through the lens of the iconic 'enemies-to-lovers' K-drama trope, the film blends rain-drenched tension, stolen glances and cinematic visuals with a bold cultural twist. At its heart is Siddhant Chaturvedi as a stoic industrial chaebol-turned-tycoon whose carefully controlled world is upended by Chae Soobin -- a free-spirited creative who wears her heart on her sleeve. Their personalities clash, but the rain has other plans, pulling them into a story that feels both larger-than-life and emotionally grounded.

The campaign strategically taps into Asia's surging K-drama wave, channeling it through a uniquely local lens with Bollywood sensibilities. Crocs become the unexpected symbol of connection and individuality, with the narrative brought to life through signature K-drama aesthetics -- from soft lighting and dramatic close-ups to Hangul signage and slow-burn romance. At the centre of it all are the monsoon-special Jibbitz™ charms: not just accessories, but powerful tools of self-expression. In a pivotal scene, Soobin gifts a Korean heart Jibbitz™ charm to Siddhant -- a gesture that says what words can't and brings their love story full circle.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Yann Le Bozec, Head of Crocs International Marketing, said, "Monsoon is one of our most important commercial moments across Asia, and Crocs is built for it - both functionally and emotionally. This campaign is a bold step in cultural storytelling, blending the rising influence of K-dramas with the timeless appeal of Bollywood through a pairing that's unexpected yet perfectly in sync. In India, our launch of Monsoon Special Jibbitz™ charms further deepens local relevance, reflecting our commitment to tapping into meaningful moments with creativity and intent."

Conceptualized and produced by Kulfi Collective, the campaign cleverly blends familiar K-drama aesthetics with the magnetic flair of Bollywood, creating a one-of-a-kind narrative that reflects Crocs' mission to celebrate individuality and self-expression.

Akshat Gupt, Co-founder & CCO, Kulfi Collective, added, "With this campaign, we wanted to do more than just make an ad--we wanted to tap into the pulse of pop culture across Asia. By combining the emotional pull of K-dramas with the star power of Bollywood, we created something that feels deeply familiar yet fresh. It's a tribute to the fans, to the format, and to Crocs as a canvas for self-expression. This is cultural storytelling at its most playful and most powerful."

The campaign is now live across digital and social platforms in all seven markets. This 360-degree campaign comes to life across digital, social, retail and immersive brand experiences - inviting consumers to embrace the season through bold self-expression. In India, Crocs introduces monsoon-specific Jibbitz™ charms alongside fresh seasonal colorways like Mint Tint and Frosted Blue in its Classic silhouettes, perfectly curated for the rains. Shoppers can explore these styles on crocs.in, Myntra and at select Crocs stores nationwide. For the first time, the campaign is also brought to life through elevated visual merchandising and sensory in-store experiences - from monsoon-inspired installations to signature fragrances and themed beverages - allowing fans to truly step into the spirit of the season while discovering their favourites.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 80 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com.

