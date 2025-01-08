NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL), one of India's leading consumer electrical companies, has been recently honoured with the esteemed National Safety Award 2024 at the 12th Global Safety Summit organized by the Fire and Safety Forum (HQ- World Safety Forum London, United Kingdom) and United Nations Global Compact Network India. The company was recognized under the category of Large Enterprises - Electrical Consumer Durables Sector for its outstanding performance in the field of safety of its fan division at its Bethora, Goa Plant.

Honoured for a second consecutive year, the award highlights Crompton's strong focus on safety, as well as its commitment to maintaining high standards across its operations. This recognition further reflects the company's efforts to implement effective safety practices and ensure a safe working environment for its employees.

The award was presented to Crompton by Nihal Anwar Siddiqui, Professor and Director of COE, Occupational Health, Safety, Fire & Environment, GD Goenka University.

The Global Safety Summit (GSS) is the flagship annual conference and award ceremony, organised by Fire and Safety Forum, a duly registered NGO in India, founded in 2009 which is India's First International Certification & Assessment Body, developing the certification guidelines as per American National Standard Institute, United State of America. The GSS awards are the most prestigious recognitions, showcasing the achievements of industries in environment, health, safety and CSR. This significant event unites global experts and professionals, fostering discussions on the latest trends and best practices in safety, sustainability, and ESG. Distinguished personalities in the ESG field graced the occasion alongside top companies across various sectors from India. The summit culminated with the presentation of the award winners, including the Safety Award, ESG & CSR Awards, acknowledging exceptional contributions in safety and sustainability.

Speaking on the occasion, Manoj Kumar, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, "Winning the National Safety Award for the second consecutive year is a significant achievement for us. It reflects the collective commitment of our teams and business partners, and manufacturing facilities-towards maintaining the highest safety standards. This accomplishment demonstrates that safety is not just a matter of compliance, but a core principle deeply embedded in our company culture. By prioritizing safety, we not only protect the health & safety of everyone involved in our operations but also drive sustainable growth and operational excellence."

The company's dedication to safety goes beyond simple compliance, as demonstrated by the Bethora, Goa plant, which is Crompton's hub of technological innovation. The 2024 National Safety Award highlights Crompton's steady efforts to promote a culture of accountability and security. Crompton assures worker safety while continuously providing its consumers with high-quality products by enabling staff to put their health first and putting in place a number of important EHS measures like:

* Proactive safety culture: Culture developed with the support of the CGCEL safety management system which covers aspects like leadership & accountability, risk assessment, design, operational control, incident reporting, investigation & learning.

* Enhancing workplace safety: Workplace safety enhanced by engagement at all levels through relevant subcommittees.

* 100% compliance: Ensuring 100% compliance with applicable rules & regulations.

* Continual improvement: Achieved through self- assessments of facilities like IS 14489, electrical safety, fire safety, machine level & ranking to identify gaps and taking actions to ensure continual improvement in safety.

* Empowering through training: Learning & sharing done across levels related to EHS empowering employees with the knowledge and skills required for a safer workplace.

* Cultivating safety awareness: Recognizing and rewarding employee participation in safety campaigns, fostering a culture of safety awareness and responsibility

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc.; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honoured with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

