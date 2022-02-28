Mountain View (California) [US]/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI/PR Newswire): Crosscope Inc. a leading provider of AI-enabled digital pathology software and Mindpeak Gmbh, known for building sophisticated AI tools for clinical diagnosis, today announced their partnership to integrate MIndpeak's image analysis tools into the Crosscope's Digital Pathology platform.

This partnership will enable Crosscope to expand its portfolio of AI applications and deliver end-to-end digital pathology solutions.

Mindpeak has developed tools that analyze immunohistochemically stained tissue samples by immediately detecting, classifying, and quantifying breast cancer cells. Crosscope Dx, a workflow integrated vendor-agnostic digital pathology platform will use Mindpeak's CE-marked BreastIHC and follow-on products each as a supplementary module within the workflow software which will enable pathologists with diagnostics support in the evaluation of histology images or image sections. With this strategic partnership, Crosscope will be the authorized partner of Mindpeak for India and Emerging Markets.

"This collaboration will be instrumental in leveraging the strengths of both the companies to provide end-to-end solutions for all kinds of Histopathology workflows, thereby providing best-in-class AI tools seamlessly integrated into a single platform," said Crosscope CEO - Dr Jayendra Shinde. This partnership enables the integration of image analysis solutions for ER, PR, and Ki-67 IHC stainings into Crosscope that will immensely support pathologists to improve the efficiency of their pathology labs and provide a timely diagnosis for their patients ultimately impacting their treatment and outcomes.

"With our AI software BreastIHC now also available via the Crosscope platform in the USA, Europe, and e.g. India we are making a significant contribution to the AI-adoption of pathology", explains Felix Faber, CEO of Mindpeak. Crosscope, as a leading AI software provider in digital pathology, wants to ensure that Mindpeak's cutting-edge technology is available for the pathology community to enable digital transformation in the pathology laboratories in India and emerging markets, USA and Europe.

Mindpeak, founded by Felix Faber and Dr Tobias Lang, has been developing image analysis software for pathologists based on artificial intelligence since 2018. Partnering with several international laboratories and leading pathology service providers, Mindpeak is continuously expanding its product range and developing it into an indispensable component of digitized pathology workflows with focus on aiding pathologists in primary diagnostics.

Crosscope; abbreviated for "Computational Microscope" is a medical AI software company on a mission to radically transform patient care by unlocking the power of AI. The company's Crosscope Dx software is a digital pathology platform to facilitate deploying scalable Artificial Intelligence and Computational Pathology tools to empower pathology laboratories with precision diagnostics. Crosscope's team of engineers, data scientists, and pathologists are developing a unique platform and AI approach to deliver efficient pathology workflows for increased diagnostic accuracy and productivity.

