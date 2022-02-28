Maha Shivratri is a propitious Hindu festival that is celebrated annually on Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha. According to the Hindu calendar, in other parts of India, the auspicious occasion is observed on the 13th or 14th night of Krishna Paksha in Phalguna. Unlike most Hindu festivals which are celebrated during the day, the Maha Shivaratri is celebrated at night. There are numerous holy rituals and customs which are practiced by the devotees of God Shiva to praise him. Like as a tradition, people wake up early in the morning and take a customary morning bath before visiting the Shiv temple. Some women keep day-long fast, or Maha Shivratri Vrat for their partners or future husband. Maha Shivratri 2022 Wishes in Hindi & Bholenath Images for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Send to Family & Friends.

Traditionally, there are some specific plants that are offered to Shiv Ji during the puja. We have curated some major flowers and fruit plants that are used during the Maha Shivratri puja and are considered Mahadev's favourite. Maha Shivratri 2022: From Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to Baba Bhootnath Mandir in Mandi, 5 Best Places To Visit and Celebrate Lord Shiva Festival.

1. Dhatura

Dhatura Plant (Photo Credits: Wiki Media Commons)

Also known as moonflower or thorn apple, Dhatura is extensively used during Maha Shivratri Puja. The flower and fruits of Dhatura plant are considered holy because of mythological reasons. It is believed that Dhatura plant grew out of Shiva's chest when he drank the dangerous Halahala poison which came out during the Samudra Manthan. The Dhatura plant abated the effect of poison, possessing some poisonous qualities itself. That being the case, devotees offer Dhatura plant to Lord Shiva and pray for removing all the toxins, bad emotions, and negativity from the soul and body.

2. Bael

Bael Plant (Photo Credits: Wiki Media Commons)

Bael or Bilpatre in Hindi, is offered to Lord Shiva in order to cool down his temper and represent happiness, wellbeing, and destruction of sins. The leaves of Bael are kept on the head of God Shiva or on the emblem the Shiv lingam.

3. Bhang

Cannabis Plant (Photo Credits: Flickr)

As per Hindu mythologies, Bhang or Cannabis kept Lord Shiva intoxicated and warm in harsh and cold weather conditions of the Himalayas. That's bhang leaves are also used during the Maha Shivratri puja.

4. Peeli Kaner

Peeli Kaner Plant (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

People believe that the bright yellow poisonous flower is Shiv Ji's favourite and that's why they are also offered to the Shiv Lingam during the Maha Shivratri Puja.

Watch: Maha Shivratri Puja Vidhi

Furthermore, Rudraksha and the white flower Akonda are also offered to Shiv Ji. Following the rituals prescribed in the Shiva Purana, every three hours, Shivalingam is given a special bath with honey, milk, yogurt, sandalwood paste, and rose water.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2022 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).