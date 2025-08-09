PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9: Cupid Limited (BSE - 530843, NSE - CUPID) is rapidly scaling its In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) test kits business, driven by strong domestic demand, a growing international footprint and a clear expansion strategy.

Key Highlights:

-Diverse Product Portfolio: 15 IVD rapid test kits currently in production, including HIV, Syphilis, Pregnancy, and Hepatitis B; 3 new kits under development.

-Regulatory Certifications in Progress:

- CE Certification for 4 key products expected soon in 2025.

- WHO Prequalification for Malaria Test Kit targeted by mid-2026.

- Application for Malaria Pf Ag WHO prequalification by Q3 2026.

- Government Tender Eligibility: Eligible for all Central and State Government tenders after completing 3 years of production at the Maharashtra facility.

- Retail & GeM Demand: Available at chemist stores and labs nationwide. Supplying 120+ ESIC hospitals via the Government e-Marketplace with regular order flows.

- Modern Manufacturing Facility:

- Current Capacity: 1 lakh kits/day.

- Upcoming Capacity: 4 lakh kits/day by end-2026 through phased automation.

- New Machines: Fully automated pouching machine (installed); second machine (Q2 FY26); reel-to-reel dip & dry system (Q3 FY26).

- Approvals & Quality Compliance:

- Product approvals from CDSCO, ICMR, NIMR, NIB, RGCB.

- Certified for ISO 13485:2016, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 14001:2015.

- Global Market Expansion: Country registrations completed and business initiated in Tanzania, Ghana, Liberia, Bangladesh, Philippines, Sierra Leone, Bhutan, Nepal and Uganda.

Cupid is well-positioned to expand its IVD business through certification-led global entry, rising government and retail demand and automated production scaling. With strong momentum and strategic investments, the IVD segment is expected to become a key growth engine for the company.

Commenting on the Development of IVD Test Kit Business, Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director said, "At Cupid, we see the IVD test kits segment as a high-impact, high-margin opportunity that aligns perfectly with our long-term vision of building scalable, quality-driven healthcare solutions. We are fully committed to accelerating this vertical both in terms of domestic market penetration and global expansion. Our strategy is clear, invest in automation to multiply capacity, secure global certifications to unlock new geographies and continue building a strong portfolio that addresses real diagnostic needs across communities. With growing demand, repeat government orders and regulatory traction in multiple countries, the IVD business is set to become one of the key growth engines for Cupid in the years to come."

