New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI/SRV): FLAPTO India, one of the most reputed and leading interior design groups of the nation, has launched its range of custom kitchens and wardrobes that are delivered in 15 days to the customer.

By combining a shorter delivery time and their existing expertise in the industry, FLAPTO India is a promising and much-needed booster to the interior designing and furnishing sector as the firm is well known for its international-level professional touch in its craftsmanship.

Also Read | All of Us Are Dead Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax to Netflix’s Zombie K-Drama and How it Sets Up a Second Season! (SPOILER ALERT).

FLAPTO India is the nation's first tech-enabled home interiors and online marketplace that designs and builds custom modular furniture and other fittings. They are very well known for their top-notch quality of materials provided and the level of professionalism displayed in work. Starting from kitchen and bathroom remodelling or furnishing to designing and crafting furniture and other fittings for an entire house, office or similar workplace, studio apartments, and almost everything that falls under the expertise of FLAPTO India.

FLAPTO India has a huge client and fan base all over the world, which spreads to more than 90 countries. Their versatility portrayed in designing and crafting the furnishings that is suitable for all types of buildings, that too within a guaranteed time frame of 15 days, is one of their biggest strengths.

Also Read | LGBT History Month 2022: Date, History, Theme And Significance of the Pride Month .

A highly professional, resolute and diligent workforce is behind this huge success of FLAPTO India, which they have achieved in a significantly short span of time. Exhibiting their best level of expertise, their team of designers has played a major role in upgrading the standards of the industry multiple times.

The prominence provided to the artistry and craftsmanship, minimal detailing and designing the best pieces at a highly affordable cost range has converted their works to award-winning designs. Overall, they believe in the longevity and durability of their works and create a perfect blend of class and innovation to produce the best.

The pandemic has posed a number of challenges for the interior designing and furnishing industry to an extreme degree. When many of the leading designer firms found it difficult to cope with the changing circumstances, FLAPTO India was among the ones who stood out with their expertise and performance. Ever since its inception, FLAPTO India has always focused on being a tech-oriented firm, which familiarises and at the same time simplifies the time, effort and money of the clients. Besides designing and delivering the products that please the customers, the firm has always prioritized customer satisfaction in the assistance services provided.

Since day 1, FLAPTO India has been promoting the use of its software which virtually connects with the clients and the clients can freely explore the options available, sitting in the comforts of their place. The software uses virtual reality and augmented reality to bring a smooth interface in front of the client where they can experience the design and the furnishings digitally. The 3D concepts of all the designs and models, with the help of the CAD/CAM software, are a brilliant way to provide the customers with the best visual experience of the designs that are worth considering.

Thriving out of an industry that is flooded by unorganized and non-standardized designers and builders, FLAPTO India is among the leading firms which are standardizing the industry. With solid expansion plans in front, FLAPTO India will be expecting a dream run in the domestic market with its glorious international touch and craftsmanship.

To know more, visit - http://flapto.com/index.html

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)