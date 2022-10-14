New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI/PNN): In the fast-paced lifestyle of almost everyone today, nobody prefers calling customer care services for many reasons. Firstly, not maintaining a cordial relationship with customers by providing them with an after-self service could hamper a brand's image. Most brands today provide after-sale service to their customers, enhancing the customer-brand relationship and building trust. Recently, the celebrated home-appliances brand Daikin collaborated with the OneDios app to render flawless customer care services. Since the ever-busy IVR lines ask the public to be patient, the OneDios complaints aggregating platform gets service appointments booked in just 60 seconds!

OneDios is an aggregator platform that has been making a buzz with its unique services since it stepped into the industry. With its inception in 2019 by leading businessmen Nitin Chawla and Amit Sharma, OneDios today stands with an account of 10 Lakh happy and satisfied customers. The platform started its journey by providing its services to just one brand. In 4 years, many big brands like Voltas, Samsung, Hitachi, Pigeon, and more, consider OneDios is their one-stop solution as an aggregator platform for registering all customer care complaints online. Since Daikin joined hands with OneDios, its customer retention chart has significantly improved.

OneDios - #RequestKaroRelaxKaro as suggested by the name itself, the company thrives day in and out to provide an error-free customer care experience to ordinary people. Simultaneously, the app has been able to disburden many brands' customer care services by registering many complaints and requests online. What else does OneDios provide its customers with? The app has a plethora of features for an ever-smooth end-user experience. One of them is uploading invoices, warranty cards, and insurance papers on the app, which will eventually act as your Digilocker - a safeguard of your documents. This feature mitigates the chances of losing data or important documents. Sign of relief for those with a bleak memory! The app also allows the user to track the status of its raised request or complaint. This has led customers to stop waiting for the technicians to arrive; instead, they can track the status from their mobile. Don't get in awe of this app too soon. There is more!

The ever-increasing user and appreciation for this application are primarily because it has discarded the traditional way of raising a request or registering a complaint online. Earlier, hunting down the Daikin Customer Care Service Number, waiting on the long IVR lines, and finally getting to talk to an executive was the tedious method of registering a complaint, even for a minute glitch. That was pretty exhausting. With just 6 clicks, any complaint or request can be raised. The user also receives a confirmation mail. The most lucrative part of this 6 clicks process is that this app allows the users to choose a date of the appointment that is suitable for them. This app is nothing less than a boon for introverts who do not even prefer calling their mates, let alone the customer care executives. Additionally, working mothers or even house-maker women have benefited from this platform the most. Amidst the household chores, managing tiring office hours, and then taking care of the family, calling customer care services to register a complaint is the last thing any woman would want to do. That is when this app saves them from the traditional approach to reaching customer care services. In less than 1 minute, getting your request raised without having to call anybody is what we call the need of the hour.

So, in this cutthroat competition, no brand would want to let its customers leave disappointed.

The better the customer care services, the more loyal and long-term relationships between the customers and their chosen brand. This is why many brands today rely on OneDios to provide a better and much smoother customer care service to the general public.

