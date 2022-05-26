Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI/PNN): The public relations trade website PR Agencies In Mumbai has listed Bollywood PR agency Dale Bhagwagar Media Group as the best PR agency on the list of top publicity agencies in India handling music PR.

The site notes that apart from films and showbiz celebrities, Bollywood publicity consultant Dale Bhagwagar has handled the media for some of the best names in the music industry, including Bhangra King Daler Mehndi, Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota, Ghazal King Pankaj Udhas, Princess of Pop Anaida, Indi-pop rap star Style Bhai, Ghazal Queen Penaz Masani, Santoor Maestro Rahul Sharma; and PR for various audio companies, music composers, songs, albums, music videos and singles.

Listing the PR agency's other clients, the site adds that the entertainment publicist has handled the PR promotions for music company Tips Industries and the musical superhit Farhan Akhtar-starrer Rock On!!

"All this places the Mumbai-based Dale Bhagwagar Media Group among the best on the list of top publicity agencies in India handling music PR," it concludes.

As a trivia footnote, the listing on the site adds that Dale Bhagwagar has also looked after the media for top Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty, Priyanka Chopra and films such as the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don, as well as the post-release PR for Hrithik Roshan-starrer Koi... Mil Gaya.

Some of the other music PR firms which have made it to the list include Tappy Toes, Melody Posts, India Music PR and Rhythm Report.

PR Agencies In Mumbai is a premier site for corporate PR agencies, Bollywood PR agencies, sports PR agencies, television PR agencies, music PR agencies, spokespersons as well as PR industry news. It is checked often by influential industry leaders, agency seekers and key decision-makers across the public relations industry.

