New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): India is close to finalising the long-pending fixed cost framework for urea manufacturers, a move expected to bring clarity to the fertiliser sector after years of industry demands, Rajat Kumar Mishra, Secretary in the Department of Fertilisers, said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the FAI Annual Seminar 2025, he said it is very much in the last leg, "and we are nearing it".

"We will decide everything its effectiveness, the reference date, and whether implementation happens in one go or in phases. Let's hope before the end of the year we will be able to do it."

Mishra said India's fertiliser market remained stable despite global volatility. Supplies, he noted, were arriving on schedule across states. "The availability throughout the country is strong. Domestic companies have increased production, imports are steady, and we don't anticipate any kind of crisis at this moment," he said.

India is also reinforcing supply security through international partnerships. "We continue to rely on our credible tie-ups like Morocco and Russia to boost availability and support domestic markets," Mishra said, underscoring the government's focus on diversifying sources after past disruptions.

He also highlighted the promise of nano urea, calling it a major innovation for the sector.

"It is a very important product for us. Its cost is much less than traditional fertilisers, and it is far easier to transport," he said. Scientific evidence, he explained, shows that nano urea delivers better absorption when applied directly to plant leaves.

"Science has advanced. It has to be given on the plant, not on the soil. Based on what states and scientists tell us, we see a bright future for nano urea."

Mishra said India's fertiliser policy is now moving towards efficiency, reduced logistics burdens and technology-driven nutrient management. "We must adopt new formulations and new approaches. The fixed cost decision is part of creating a stable and forward-looking environment," he said.

"We tend to forget the accountability in terms of farmers need, soil health profile, subsidy. It's a multiheaded challenge for us," he added.

India is the second largest consumer of fertiliser in the world. "We are contemplating that how can we have coexistence of organic and inorganic fertilisers," Mishra added. (ANI)

