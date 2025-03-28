VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 28: Dee Development Engineers Limited has been honoured as the 'Company of the Year' at the prestigious Outlook Business Spotlight Nation Builders Excellence Awards. This recognition highlights the company's outstanding contribution to India's infrastructure and manufacturing sector, reinforcing its position as an industry leader.

The award was received by Shikha Bansal, Director, Dee Development Engineers Limited, on behalf of Krishan Lalit Bansal, CMD, at the grand felicitation ceremony. This accolade reflects the company's relentless commitment to innovation, precision engineering, and expanding its global footprint.

DEE Development Engineers Limited has been making significant strides in expanding its capabilities and strengthening its market presence. The company recently secured a $16.5 million purchase order from a new international client, reinforcing its expertise in high-precision engineering solutions. Additionally, DEE has been in discussions with global firms to provide advanced piping solutions for nuclear power plants, marking a key milestone in its global expansion strategy.

With a long-term growth vision, DEE aims to triple its revenue to Rs2,400 crore within the next 3-5 years. To support this, the company is in process of setting up a new green field project at village Lakhapar, Taluka Anjar, District Kutch Gujarat in approximately 50 acres of land where in it has planned to enhance the overall capacity of process piping solutions by 27000 Metric Tonnes and out of which 12000 MT has already been enhanced through a Rs250 crore investment which also includes an establishment of seamless high wall thickness pipe manufacturing facility which is a backward integration for supercritical boiler piping systems for 800 MW Thermal Power Plants . These proactive steps shall boost production efficiency and meet growing industry demand.

Speaking on this recognition, Krishan Lalit Bansal, CMD, Dee Development Engineers Limited, said: "This award is a reflection of DEE Development Engineers' journey toward excellence, innovation, and global leadership in precision engineering. Our recent achievements--be it international orders, strategic partnerships, or capacity expansion--demonstrate our commitment to driving India's industrial progress. We remain dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry."

Shikha Bansal, Director, Dee Development Engineers Limited, added: "Receiving this award at such a crucial juncture in our growth journey is truly rewarding. DEE Development Engineers has been at the forefront of delivering advanced piping and engineering solutions, and this recognition reaffirms our strategic direction. As we continue to innovate and expand globally, we look forward to contributing further to India's infrastructure and energy sectors."

With a strong commitment to technological advancement, sustainability, and engineering excellence, Dee Development Engineers Limited continues to be a frontrunner in shaping the future of industrial solutions in India and beyond.

