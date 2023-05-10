New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI/GPRC): A cheering crowd warmly received Delhi girl Shreya Poonja, 22, Femina Miss India 2023- 1st Runner-Up at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi on her arrival in her hometown recently. Shreya's family, her mother Bharti Poonja and father Sanjay Poonja, her relatives, friends, and neighbours swarmed the airport to receive the beauty queen. The pageant was held in Imphal.

On her arrival in her hometown Delhi, Shreya stated, "It has been a very emotional homecoming for me. I am overwhelmed with the love showered on me by my near and dear ones. It is this encouragement which has made me reach this far."

Shreya, a pure Delhi bred girl, fun loving and fond of Gol Gappas, is alumna of St Anthony's Senior Secondary School, Hauz Khas and Deshbandhu College, Delhi University from where she did her graduation in Economics.

After her arrival she had packed up the week with back to back meetings and events. She addressed a press conference on May 1 at Essex Farms, Aurobindo Road, IIT Gate, here. While addressing the press conference she said, "I believe that a never-to-be-defeated spirit helped me win the Femina Miss India-2023 first runner-up crown. It is a quality I have built into my personality and this certainly is the most crucial aspect that helps me overcome obstacles in life."

At the press meet Shreya gave credit to her parents - mother Bharti Poonja and father Sanjay Poonja - for the feat. "My parents have been instrumental in my win. I have not had an easy path to victory. However, my close friends and family members continued to support my vision and gave strength and encouragement to me whenever necessary."

Poonja visited Deshbandhu College too. She met with students and shared her success mantra with them. She also met with the college Principal Prof Rajiv Aggarwal. Prof Aggarwal said: "I congratulate Shreya Poonja, an alumna of the 2021 batch, Deshbandhu College for winning the Femina Miss India 1st Runner up crown. She has done her alma mater proud."

She also visited St Anthony's Senior Secondary School where she got a stunning welcome from students and teachers. Congratulating Shreya, school Principal Sister Daisy said, "You have proven to the world that anything is possible if you put in enough effort and dedication. We know how much passion and commitment it took to get here, and we at St. Anthony's are all so proud of your success. You are not only an inspiration to every student at St. Anthony's Senior Secondary School, Hauz Khas, but also to every young adult in India."

L-G Delhi VK Saxena also felicitated Shreya and hailed her feat. Shreya, who met L-G Saxena at Raj Niwas, expressed her gratitude to him and said that the words of encouragement and compliments of Delhi L-G mean a lot to her. "I am feeling so motivated and happy after meeting him," she said. She also met with Delhi's Chief Fire Officer at Fire Headquarters, CP.

Shreya, also had a sit-down dinner with diplomats and key socialites of the city. The dinner was hosted by Dr Gaurav Grover and Dr Palka.

Reflecting on her future plans Shreya said, "I have always been in love with the camera, for as long as I can remember! I am keenly interested in entertainment and show business, and have already been working in the same since I was 17. I'm looking forward to commencing work soon."

