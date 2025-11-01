VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 1: BookLeaf Publishing announced this week it will host a series of open mic nights and literary gatherings across Delhi starting December, joining a growing number of independent publishers who are moving beyond traditional book launches to create regular community spaces for writers.

The move comes as India's independent publishing sector sees increased activity, with several independent publishers reporting a 40% uptick in manuscript submissions over the past year, according to industry observers.

"We have onboarded over 7,000 new authors from across the globe in the last six months alone, most of whom are published now, and their books are out in print and digital formats," said Shivangi Verma, co-founder and COO of BookLeaf Publishing. "There's clearly an appetite for more interactive literary spaces and we want to cater to it."

The publisher's first event is scheduled for 10 December 2025 in New Delhi's Hauz Khas, with plans to make it a monthly fixture. Each gathering will feature slots for emerging writers to read their work, followed by informal networking sessions. Entry will be free, though registration is required.

Independent Publishers Fill Gap in Literary Programming

BookLeaf Publishing's initiative mirrors a broader trend in India's literary scene. With major book festivals occurring only once or twice annually, independent publishers and bookstores have begun organizing more frequent, intimate events to keep readers and writers engaged year-round.

Kunzum Books in Vasant Kunj and Champaca in Haus Khas already host regular reading sessions, while publishers like Yoda Press and Speaking Tiger have experimented with author workshops and writing circles.

"The traditional model of one big launch event per book isn't enough anymore," observed Musavir Khurshid, co-founder and CEO of BookLeaf Publishing. "Writers want ongoing engagement, and readers want to discover voices before they're published. These smaller events serve both needs."

BookLeaf currently has 21,000+ titles in print, focusing primarily on poetry and fiction. The publisher works with both first-time and established authors, offering print-on-demand printing, global distribution, ebook and audiobook conversion, and significantly higher royalty to authors as compared to industry standards.

Challenges in Securing Media Coverage

Despite growing interest in literary events, organizers often struggle to attract media attention beyond niche literary circles, industry insiders say.

"Getting mainstream press to cover a reading by an unknown poet is very difficult," admitted Shivangi Verma. "Unless you have a celebrity author or a controversial topic, these events largely rely on word-of-mouth and social media promotion."

BookLeaf plans to address this by building relationships with local cultural journalists and bloggers ahead of each event, providing them with advance copies of featured authors' work and background materials.

The publisher is also exploring partnerships with cultural venues and cafes that already have established audiences. Kunzum in New Delhi has been approached as a potential recurring location.

Growing Market for Regional and Debut Authors

India's publishing market has seen notable growth in recent years, with the market size estimated at around ₹26,000 crore in 2024, according to industry reports. While major publishers used to dominate bestseller lists before 2020, independent publishers like BookLeaf Publishing have found success in recent years with making it to bestseller lists multiple times, and often that too in niche audiences and regional language titles.

BookLeaf's catalog includes titles in Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati and Marathi too, apart from English - which is their primary language and biggest part of catalog, with distribution through both online retailers and select bookstores in Delhi and Mumbai.

The publisher has also begun exploring digital-first releases, reflecting changing reader preferences. "About 35% of our recent sales have been ebooks and audiobooks," Musavir Khurshid noted. "Younger readers especially prefer digital formats."

For its upcoming events, BookLeaf is accepting applications from writers working in English, Hindi, and Hinglish, with plans to eventually include other regional languages if demand warrants.

Registration details for the December event are available on the publisher's website. The organizers expect to accommodate approximately 12 readers per session, with a waitlist if necessary.

BookLeaf Publishing, founded in 2017, is an independent publishing house based in New Delhi. For event details, visit https://www.bookleafpub.in/ or contact helpdesk@bookleafpub.in

