Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): DELHIWOOD 2023, organised by NuernbergMesse India, 4-day mega event scheduled to take place from 2-5 March 2023 at India Expo Mart & Centre, Greater Noida, DELHI NCR is set to revolutionize the Indian woodworking and furniture manufacturing industry by emerging as a vital convergence platform for the stakeholders to network and engage foster partnerships, and create business opportunities. www.delhi-wood.com

As the region's leading event for Furniture Production Technologies, Woodworking Machinery, Tools, Fittings, Accessories, Raw Materials and Products, the event will bring together over 600+ exhibitors and thousands of visitors from across the country and beyond.

Spread over 50,000 sqm of exhibition space, featuring over 11+ country pavilions, the 7th edition of the exhibition promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with a host of new features and additions. Attendees can expect to see cutting-edge technology, advanced machinery, and innovative products in action. Additionally, there will be a series of informative seminars, interactive workshops, and live demonstrations.

India is the fourth-largest consumer of furniture worldwide and the fifth-largest producer of furniture. The Indian furniture market is rapidly expanding, with a growing demand for modern and stylish interiors, including wardrobes and sofas, along with a surge in residential construction projects and the hospitality sector. This growth is also attributed to the availability of furniture through online and offline channels, leading to industry expansion across the country.

Luigi De Vito, President of EUMABOIS (European Federation of Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers) and SCM Group General Manager and SCM Wood Division Director, is optimistic about the potential of the Indian market and industry. He notes, "The furniture and flooring industry in India is witnessing a great demand from the growing middle class, which in turn is attracting both international manufacturers as well as machinery and tooling suppliers to set up base in India. India enjoys a favourable place in the Asian market, it has the technology, the talent as also the demand. So, all in all, it is for sure worthwhile to invest in India looking at the great potential the country has on offer."

Sonia Prashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board, NuernbergMesse India, said, "We are confident that DELHIWOOD will succeed in providing the relevant technologies and solutions to meet the demands of this sector. Visitors from all quarters including furniture manufacturers, kitchen manufacturers, saw millers, board manufacturers, fittings and component manufactures, traders, architects, builders and interior designers can look forward to the latest in technologies, materials and innovations over the four-day event. The show also attracts visitors from all across the country and neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal and the Middle East."

Sivakumar Venugopal, Group Director, NuernbergMesse India, added, "We are excited to bring the 7th edition of DELHIWOOD to DELHI NCR which is home to a thriving woodworking industry. This exhibition is a must-attend event for anyone involved in woodworking and furniture production, as it provides a platform to discover new technology, products, and services, and to network with other professionals in the industry."

The 7th edition of DELHIWOOD promises to be a spectacular showcase of India's rapidly evolving furniture industry. The event is expected to be a hub of innovation, networking, and inspiration, providing a unique opportunity for industry professionals to explore new ideas, products, and services.

The event will also feature the second edition of the 'Wood in Architecture and Design (WAD)' conference, which will bring together architects, structural engineers, designers, and mass-timber manufacturers to explore the latest trends and innovations in the use of wood in architecture and design. https://w-a-d.in/

INDIA MATTRESSTECH + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO (IME 2023), held concurrently will have on display the latest technology for mattress production machinery and supplies, mattress finishing machinery and supplies, production tools and equipment, upholstery production technology, bed systems, new materials etc. http://www.indiamattressexpo.com/

Further information on the event is available at www.delhi-wood.com

NuernbergMesse is one of the 15 largest trade fair companies in the world. Its portfolio covers around 120 national and international trade fairs and congresses at the Nuernberg location and worldwide. It is the people, their ideas and products, which have made NurnbergMesse a globally successful trade fair company. Every year, about 35,000 exhibitors (international share: 44 per cent) and up to 1.5 million visitors (international share of trade visitors: 26 per cent) participate in the own, partner and guest events of the NurnbergMesse Group, which is present with subsidiaries in China, North America, Brazil, Italy, India, Austria and Greece (Forum S.A). Worldwide, the NurnbergMesse Group has a network of about 51 representative agencies which are active in over 116 countries.

With 17 shows spread across different Industry verticals, today the offerings of NurnbergMesse India are varied and versatile, in sync with the trends of the time and deeply rooted in Industry awareness and development. Exhibitions have played a vital role in facilitating trade, communication, networking and above all relationship building since decades. They have been a harbinger of trends and innovation and their significance has witnessed a stupendous rise over the years. We at NurnbergMesse India are committed to creating forums which are relevant, timely, knowledge-rich and beneficial for the industries we serve.

