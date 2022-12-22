New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/SRV): India's leading provider of System Integration consultation and services for the TV Broadcast industry, Sky Wire Broadcast has recently introduced a new product, 'Mine - Q8 4G Bonding Video Encoder' to the Indian market, collaborating with MiNE Media (Manufacturer of live video streaming products).

Mine-Q8 is a high-performance live streaming video encoder, which features HDMI and SDI, supporting you for seamless video switching. Reliable and affordable, this device is a perfect solution for broadcasters.

Designed to solve poor connectivity problems, Mine-Q8 allows you to deliver a superb live streaming experience while using the lowest bandwidth. Convenient to stream to websites like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter directly, this newly launched product ensures high performance and HD video quality. Not only does it provide professional and smoothly-run live streaming, but it also allows you to stream or record videos from anywhere.

Easy to carry around, this wireless 4G Streaming Bonding Video Encoder helps content creators to deliver high-quality video and audio experiences to their targeting audiences in real-time. Comes with M-Live App control, it can be easily monitored through the mobile app. Equipped with advanced features, Mine-Q8 combines up to 6 network links simultaneously, including 3* 4G LTE cellular or 1* USB Dongle, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet.

This portable 4G Bonding Encoder provides up to 4-6 hours of continuous live streaming, thanks to its powerful internal rechargeable battery.

In recent years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, live streaming has witnessed major growth in India. As the remote working culture continues in some organisations, video streaming is also going to stay in demand. With the significant growth in live streaming, the demand for video encoders is expected to witness an elevation. Widely used in different industries, such as field broadcasts, live events, news stations, concerts and conference venues, the video encoder is a great choice for users while streaming videos.

Key Features:

Dual HDMI/SDI

3 SIM/WiFi/Ethernet/USB Dongle

M Live App Control

Portable to carry

Portable Wireless 4G Streaming Encoder, HD live video streaming through RTMP/RTMPS/RTSP/ SRT directly to Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, etc.

H.264 (RTMP/RTMPS/SRT), H.265 (RTSP/SRT), support Up To 1080p60

Simultaneously bond up to 6 network links including support for 3* 4G LTE cellular or 1* USB Dongle, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet.

Internal rechargeable battery provides up to 4-6 hours of continuous streaming.

Established in the year 2012, Sky Wire Broadcast Pvt. Ltd. provides its clients with premium TV Broadcast solutions, online education solutions, News channel set-up and live streaming among many other services. Devoted to offering the best products, Sky Wire Broadcast ensures to provide more reliable and cost-effective solutions for all industries.

To engage more customers and enhance collaboration, the company continues to develop more products with advanced technology.

To know more about Sky Wire Broadcast, visit the website: https://www.skywirebroadcast.com/

To get product info, click here: https://www.skywirebroadcast.com/product-page/mine-media-Q8-4G-live-bonding-encoder

