New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP has introduced Tax Pragya™, an artificial intelligence powered tax research platform designed to help professionals navigate India's increasingly complex tax landscape with greater speed and precision. Developed using Deloitte's long-standing tax expertise, the platform functions as an AI-enabled research assistant, offering advanced search, intuitive learning tools and cross-domain support across Income Tax, GST/Indirect Tax and Transfer Pricing.

The launch comes at a time when India's tax ecosystem is undergoing rapid change, marked by frequent regulatory updates, expanded compliance requirements and intensified scrutiny. Deloitte officials said the platform aims to support organisations transitioning from traditional, manual processes to technology-led, insight-driven tax operations. By providing intelligence-backed analysis, Tax Pragya is intended to help tax professionals respond more quickly to evolving mandates while improving accuracy and reliability.

Unlike conventional research tools that simply retrieve documents, the platform is designed to interpret contextual queries, conduct deep background research and deliver concise, well-supported responses. Its interactive chat interface allows users to explore case laws and tax documents in detail and integrate them into conversations with a single click, streamlining the research process.

Gokul Chaudhri, President, Tax, Deloitte India, described the platform as a significant shift in how tax departments can use responsible AI to access technical insights. He said the tool is expected to free professionals for more strategic work while improving organisational confidence and preparedness.

Partner Sumit Singhania said Tax Pragya demonstrates what is possible when responsible AI is combined with deep domain expertise. He noted that more than 2,000 Deloitte professionals participated in an in-house pilot before its public release, adding that such technologies are beginning to redefine the pace and accuracy of tax research. Built on an enterprise-grade model he said, the platform is designed to convert complex technical questions into clear and actionable insights.

Hosted on Microsoft Azure, Tax Pragya is trained on more than 1.2 million tax cases and over 5,000 Deloitte-authored papers, making it one of the most extensive tax knowledge repositories in the country. The platform also features near-zero hallucination rates by grounding output in authenticated datasets and optimised algorithms. It is equipped to handle high-volume, high-risk tasks across TDS, tax audits, GST compliance, litigation management, Transfer Pricing and capital gains calculations, while offering real-time dashboards and stronger audit trails.

The platform is available through flexible subscription models, with a trial period to help organisations assess suitability. Deloitte said customisation options are also offered for clients seeking to integrate their internal data systems. (ANI)

