Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 17 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a high-level meeting over the counting of Sri Mandir Ratna Bhandar's Jewellery in Bhubaneswar.

Informing about the development on Monday, Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said that the main agenda of the meeting was related to the standard procedure of counting of Jewellery in Ratna Bhandar. Once the Standard Operating Procedure is approved, the process and date will be announced by the managing committee.

Also Read | France President Emmanuel Macron Arrives in India To Deepen Strategic Ties, Launch Year of Innovation With PM Narendra Modi (See Pics).

"We had a meeting regarding the standard operating procedure for counting of jewellery in Ratna Bhandar...After the SOP is approved, the process and date will be announced by the managing committee...Hopefully, we will try our level best to start this process at the soonest possible time," Harichandan told ANI.

The Ratna Bhandar of Sri Mandir in Odisha refers to the sacred treasury chamber of the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Also Read | Indian Man Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli Detained in US for S*xually Assaulting Minor Child; ICE Calls Him 'Illegal Alien From India'.

Last year, on July 14, the Ratna Bhandar of the Shri Jagannath Temple was reopened after more than four decades. Special boxes were also brought to the temple ahead of the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar to store ornaments.

Earlier, on February 16, 2026, CM Majhi, accompanied by his wife, offered prayers at the historic Lingaraj Temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri before announcing significant progress on the temple's redevelopment project.

The CM confirmed that the Phase One tender process is complete and work is imminent, with a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a second phase also in preparation.

Speaking to the media, he said, "Today is the sacred occasion of Maha Shivratri. On this occasion, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all devotees. The Ekamra Kshetra of Lord Lingaraj in Bhubaneswar is a renowned Shaivite centre of India. For the peripheral development and beautification of Lord Lingaraj's Ekamra Kshetra, our government, since coming to power, has allotted 180 crore rupees in the first phase for the Lingaraj project. The tender process has already been completed, and work is about to begin."

"In total, since our government came to power, we have made financial provisions of 330 crore rupees. This is to ensure that devotees visiting Lord Lingaraj can have a smooth darshan (worship), perform their rituals well, and receive his blessings. Our government is fully committed to this complete development," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)