Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 19: Democratic Sangha is a social reform organization working to strengthen democracy in India with a non-partisan approach. Founded by activist ChaitanyaMRSK and actor Regena Cassandra, it has announced its Change Makers List 2025, honoring individuals who are transforming India through bold ideas, innovation, and social impact. The annual list celebrates the visionaries, disruptors, and catalysts reshaping India. Spanning industries from business and policy to art, technology, media, and activism, this list honors individuals who are not just excelling in their fields but actively challenging the status quo and driving meaningful, systemic change.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Chaitanya MRSK, Activist and Founder of Democratic Sangha, said, "India is at an inflection point, and the country's future will be defined by those who bring courage, creativity, and compassion to nation-building. The Change Makers List is our way of spotlighting these exceptional individuals whose work strengthens democratic values and empowers citizens andCo-Founder and actor Regina Cassandra added, "These change makers represent the spirit of a more inclusive and forward-thinking India."

Each year, Democratic Sangha curates the Annual changemakers list - a definitive index celebrating the visionaries, disruptors, and catalysts reshaping the world as we know it. Spanning industries from business and policy to art, technology, media, and activism, this list honors individuals who are not just excelling in their fields but actively challenging the status quo and driving meaningful, systemic change

The Changemakers featured in the Annual Changemaker list are then presented with the Changemaker Award at Democratic Sangha's Annual Forum, a landmark gathering that brings together policymakers, Changemakers, civic leaders, scholars, and engaged citizens to reflect on the evolving state of democracy and envision pathways toward a more inclusive and compassionate society. Past honorees include Right Livelihood Awardee and Dalit activist Dr. Ruth Manorama, actor and climate activist Bhumi Pednekar, Designer Dhruv Kapoor, UNDP Youth Champion and actor Sanjana Sanghi, award-winning journalist Dhanya Rajendran, and Oscar-winning singer Rahul Sipligun

Here are the names of the awardees along with their respective areas of work: 1. Anish Gawande: Young Political Leader & LGBTQ+ Advocate | Spokesperson Nationalist Congress Party2. Arjun Bahl: Urban Art Innovator & Co-Founder, Start India Foundation3. Ashok Shanker Rathod: Visionary Youth Leader & Founder, OSCAR Foundation4. Akash Mehta: Environmental Specialist & Conservationist | Founder Fable and Mane5. Akshat Rajan: Wellness Visionary & Founder, Akiko Wellness6. Colonel Christopher John Rego: Colonel (Corps of Engineers), Indian Army, and Founder of Sunbird Trust7. Chaitanya Prabhu: Youth Democracy Catalyst & Founder, Mark Your Presence8. Conor Byrnes: Integrative Yoga & Neuroscience Facilitator | Advanced Certified Jivamukti Yoga Teacher9. Ddharaniikota Ssuyodhan: International Corporate Lawyer and CSR Leader10. Dhanvita Sathyanand: Sustainable Packaging Pioneer & Co-Founder, Aecoz Bioware11. Eka Lakhani: Costume Visionary & Fashion Stylist for Indian Cinema12. Eddie Stern: Yoga teacher, author, and lecturer13. Jayesh Ranjan (IAS): Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana, and CEO of the Industry & Investment Cell (in the Chief Minister's Office) and SPEED initiative, Government of Telangana14. Japleen Pasricha: Media Pioneer & Feminist Voice | Founder- Director, Feminism in India15. Karishma Swali: Visionary Fashion & Craft Leader | Creative Director & Managing Director Chanakya International16. Karan Raj Kohli and Viraj Kapur: Lifestyle Entrepreneur & Co-Founder, CEO of Salt Oral Care17. Kavya Potluri: Jewellery Visionary & Founder- Designer of Kavya Potluri18. Kiruba Munusamy: Constitutional Advocate & Dalit Women's Rights Champion, Founder-Executive Director Legal Initiative for Equality (LIFE)19. Laila Khan: Education Philanthropist & Co-Founder, Hi-Vision Foundation20. Manavi Rai: Animal Welfare Champion & Founder, Udgaz Rescue Initiative21. Mamta Mohandas: Actor * Playback Singer * Producer Leading Voice in South Indian Cinema22. Pernia Qureshi: Fashion Entrepreneur & Creative Director| Founder of Pernia's Pop-Up Shop23. Payal S. Kanwar: Strategic Economic Diplomat & Director General, IFCCI24. Dr. Prajwala Addagatla: Managing Director & Gynecologist, Sri Abhaya Multi-Specialty Trust Hospital25. Ratna Reddy: Education Visionary & Philanthropist| Founder, CHIREC & Veni Rao Foundation26. Ravi Reddy: Social Entrepreneur & Water, Access Champion | Founder, Community Pure Water27. Dr. M. Regeena Jeppiaar: Murli, Visionary Education Leader & Founder-Chair, Jeppiaar Group of Institutions28. Raghavi Shukla: Emerging Litigation Specialist & Queer-Rights Advocate29. Sakshi Sindwani: Inclusive Fashion Trailblazer & Body-Positivity Champion30. Sandhya Raju: Classical Dance Visionary & Choreographer Producer31. Shreya Ghodawa.: Sustainability & Climate Justice Leader | Founder, Sustainable Guides & India Ambassador, SHE Changes Climate32. Shruti Singh: Fashion & Textile Designer | Surface-Pattern, Specialist & Sustainability Advocate33. Sourav Das: Visionary Textile Designer & Hand-loom Revivalist | Founder and Creative Director of eponymous fashion label "Sourav Das"34. Dr Sumanas Koulagi: Scholar-Practitioner of Democratic, Decentralization & Swaraj Development | Trustee, Janapada Seva Trust35. Vivek Gilani: Social Change & Sustainability, Architect | Founder, cBalance

