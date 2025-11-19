Marking the 63rd anniversary of the heroic Battle of Rezang La (1962), Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios have unveiled a special microsite for their upcoming Farhan Akhtar-led war epic 120 Bahadur, turning remembrance into action with a dedicated donation channel for the Army Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA).

Designed as an online space meant to endure for posterity, the 120 Bahadur microsite brings together everything about the film under one home — from its story of extraordinary courage, its star-studded ensemble, and the creative forces behind the war drama releasing globally on November 21.

One of the key features of the microsite is the link to the official page of AWWA — one of the nation’s most respected and longstanding support systems for Army families. A QR code directly connected to the association’s bank account allows individuals to contribute to the welfare of soldiers’ families through direct donations.

Funds donated via the microsite will go directly into the AWWA Corpus Fund for the welfare of Veer Naris, widows, children with special needs, and families of serving soldiers. You can access the site by clicking here.

This development follows the announcement that 120 Bahadur will become the first film to release across India’s defence theatres through PictureTime’s mobile cinema network. In association with GenSync Brat Media, the film will screen exclusively for the defence community in over 800 cinema halls nationwide when it opens globally on November 21.

120 Bahadur also stars Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, and senior officers Ajinkya Deo and Eijaz Khan.

Based on the Battle of Rezang La, 120 Bahadur is directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios). The film releases in cinemas worldwide on 21 November 2025.

