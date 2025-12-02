VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 2: At a brief function today, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin unveiled the special T Shirt and finishers medal for the Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2026 powered by Ashok Leyland to be worn by all participants. He also wished all success to the organizers, participants and congratulated the Chennai Runners for holding 13 consecutive marathons in the city.

The year 2026 begins with Chennai welcoming the city's biggest sporting spectacle - the Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2026 powered by Ashok Leyland. The marathon will be held on Sunday, January 4th, 2026 and the 14th edition promises to be bigger than the previously held marathons. The event is likely to draw massive spectator support, adding vibrancy and energy to the race atmosphere. Athletes from 16 countries have confirmed their participation with more expected in the coming days

The Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2026, powered by Ashok Leyland, will comprise of four events for men and women including, a Full Marathon (42.195 Km) - the flagship race of the event, the Perfect 20 Miler (32.186 Km), the Half Marathon (21.097 Km) and the 10 Km Run. These different race categories reflect the marathon's inclusive spirit, allowing runners of different fitness levels to test their mettle on Chennai's scenic roads.

The route offers unique landmarks and iconic views and none better than one of Chennai's most iconic locations, the Napier Bridge from where the full marathon, the 20 miler and the 10 km run will begin from. From Napier bridge the course winds along the East Coast Road skirting lush greenery, urban landmarks and city vistas before culminating at the Indian Maritime University.

Now in its 14th edition, the Chennai marathon has been steadily growing in size and popularity. Chennai Runners expect more than 25,000 runners to participate in this edition including elite athletes, first timers, corporate teams and the curious. The marathon has directly contributed to the growing popularity of running culture in Chennai and today this event pulls in participants from across the world

This marathon has been fully supported by the Tamil Nadu Government and one of the reasons for its successful record. It has been adopted by the citizens of Chennai wholeheartedly and is a reason for it to complete 13 successful editions. The marathon showcases community strength, focus on sustainability, health and well-being, encouraging a lifestyle of fitness, resilience and discipline.

Perhaps the most striking feature of the Freshworks Chennai Marathon powered by Ashok Leyland is the commitment to Social Causes. This year to the edition supports a broad range of community initiatives from education to healthcare, sports and arts

One key reason for the success of this marathon is the inclusion of several key partners that ensure a smooth experience for the participants and these include The Greater Chennai Police, Tambaram Commissionerate, Greater Chennai Corporation and the Sports Development authority of Tamilnadu.

Mr. V P Senthil Kumar, Race Director, Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2026 powered by Ashok Leyland said, "It is a great honour for us that the Deputy Chief Minister unveiled the marathon T Shirts and Finishers medal today. I thank Deputy Chief Minister Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin for his presence here and his encouraging words to us. It is only with the support of all our sponsors, partners, participants and the general public that we are able to present India's second largest marathon year after year. We look forward to a successful 14th edition next year."

For more information: https://thechennaimarathon.com/

