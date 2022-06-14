New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI/PNN): Assocham Fintech Festival India 2022, one of the finest and biggest salutations of limitless networking, involving new technology ideas took place from June 8 to 10, 2022, at Le Meridian Hotel, New Delhi, with its Fintech Conference, including a total of 10 Hybrid micro experiences series.

With more than 22 regional languages, 1200 dialects, Devnagri is the language partner of Fintech.

Devnagri is India's first AI-powered translation engine. This platform combines AI and human-powered translation with machine learning for both brands and individuals for one to translate their content instantly with more accurate contextual results into various Indian languages.

Founders of Devnagri, Nakul Kundra, and Himanshu Sharma, talented individuals also presented Devnagri On Shark Tank India, with the vision of making sure that content is easily accessible to all by overcoming all linguistic barriers.

Arpit Sharma, Vice President, BFSI, being the key speaker at the Fintech festival on behalf of Devnagri shared," Devnagri's mission of making content and information accessible to Indian citizens belonging from different parts of the country by making them more connected helped in creating and expanding vast scope into BFSI, OTT and more of such industries".

Neeraj Parekh, Head of business, BFSI, Devnagri, stated that "Assocham's India International Fintech Festival set the tone for Financial Innovation in India. Devnagri AI is committed to helping Financial Institutes and Fintechs build the Language Connect for Financial inclusion."

Following this, Jaspreet Oberoi, Head of Engineering, Devnagri also shared "That with 1 per cent of content on the internet being available in Indian languages requires a lot of investment in time and efforts in enhancing customer experience and with Devnagri's suite of products offering content localization seamlessly helping the business".

Devnagri is acing the vision and mission of placing Indian languages on a pedestal.

