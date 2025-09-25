BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 25: In response to the urgent need for greater awareness and support for people living with type 1 diabetes, Beyond Type 1 announces its expansion to India. The global nonprofit works to change what it means to live with diabetes by raising awareness, building supportive communities, providing life-saving resources, and amplifying voices too often unheard.

India has the highest number of children and teenagers living with type 1 diabetes in the world,[1] yet awareness remains alarmingly low. [1] Too many diagnoses come late, too many young people face stigma and silence, and the toll is not only physical--studies show youth with type 1 diabetes are twice as likely to experience depression or anxiety compared to their peers.[2]

Deborah Dugan, CEO of Beyond Type 1, shares: "Beyond Type 1 was founded to challenge outdated narratives about diabetes and to show what it truly means to live beyond a diagnosis, but access to education, strong support systems, and good care are essential for both physical and mental health. As a part of our expansion to India, we are joining forces with local organizations who are building those systems every day, standing alongside a community that is already reshaping what it means to live with diabetes."

Local partners include HRIDAY, which will implement programs on the ground, and the NCD Alliance, providing support on the global level. The partnership will prioritize awareness campaigns, early detection, school- and community-based education, and peer support--initiatives designed to meet people where they are and center the lived experiences of those most impacted.

"We know real change happens when communities are at the heart of the solution," says Monika Arora, Executive Director of HRIDAY.

This work comes at a critical moment. The recent UN Political Declaration on noncommunicable diseases (NCD) spotlighted the urgent need for collective action, especially around mental health and chronic conditions. As Katie Dain, CEO of the NCD Alliance, notes, "NCDs like type 1 diabetes have effects that reach further than physical health alone, and much more needs to be done to support the mental health of people living with NCDs. Beyond Type 1's expansion into India brings much-needed attention and energy to this issue, and we welcome their commitment to working alongside local partners and communities in driving change."

As Beyond Type 1 celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, the organization is proud to expand its work with partners in India to help break stigma, amplify voices, and drive progress toward a future where people don't just manage diabetes, they thrive--beyond their diagnosis, beyond their barriers, and beyond expectations.

