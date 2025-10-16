PNN

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], October 16: While various industries face uncertain times, PMS DigiBirds360 Media Pvt. Ltd. is embracing a growth-focused mindset. The dynamic digital marketing agency continues its upward trajectory, having onboarded nearly ten new professionals across entry- and mid-level positions in the past two months alone.

This hiring momentum highlights DigiBirds360's resilience, future-oriented vision, and commitment to nurturing fresh talent, reinforcing its belief in people as the driving force behind its success.

Rising Above Industry Trends

As businesses across sectors increasingly prioritize their digital presence, the demand for innovative, data-driven marketing solutions continues to surge. In this evolving landscape, DigiBirds360 stands out by offering integrated services that span performance marketing, content strategy, design, branding, and development.

By aligning with the digital-first shift and consistently delivering value-driven campaigns, the company has not only seen robust business growth but also played a key role in creating new career opportunities.

A Growing Team of Passionate Professionals

In the last month alone, DigiBirds360 welcomed new hires across departments, including SEO, performance marketing, design, client servicing, and content creation. The company places strong emphasis on hiring individuals who bring both skill and passion, further strengthening its collaborative and innovative culture.

"Hiring during such times is not just about numbers," said Mohit Singh, Founder and CEO of DigiBirds360 Media. "It's about believing in the diversity of the industry and the opportunities it holds. The digital marketing sector is opening doors to new talent, fresh ideas, and future possibilities. We see growth not only in revenue, but in the incredible people who join our journey."

Strength in Diversity

Mohit Singh highlights that the digital marketing industry thrives on diversity both in its services and in the professionals behind them.

"Every campaign, every client, every platform brings something new. That's why we actively seek fresh perspectives--from seasoned professionals to enthusiastic newcomers," he added. "Our industry values tech-savvy problem solvers, creative thinkers, data analysts, and storytellers--all working together. This diversity ensures we're always learning, adapting, and pushing boundaries."

At DigiBirds360, this commitment to diversity goes beyond job roles. The company is proud to foster an inclusive workplace where varied backgrounds, experiences, and voices unite to drive meaningful results.

Looking Forward

As businesses continue to embrace digital transformation, DigiBirds360 Media remains optimistic about its path ahead. Its continued investment in talent reflects a strong confidence in the sector's long-term growth.

"For us, people are our greatest asset," Mohit Singh concluded. "Talent acquisition is not just about filling positions--it's about shaping the future. Every new team member adds to the energy and momentum behind our growth story."

About DigiBirds360 Media

DigiBirds360 Media is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in branding, performance, development, and communication solutions. The company partners with clients across industries to build stronger digital presences through measurable results and creative impact. From data-driven campaigns to storytelling-led branding, DigiBirds360 is committed to empowering businesses with the right mix of innovation and strategy.

