Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: Digikore Studios Limited (NSE - DIGIKORE), specialized in delivering Visual Effects (VFX) for a diverse range of projects, proudly announces the forthcoming launch of the World's First Cloud-based Marketplace of Virtual Production Sets. This revolutionary platform, meticulously developed over 16 months, promises to redefine the landscape of filmmaking worldwide, offering unprecedented opportunities for creators across the World.

Digikore's Metaverse will democratize production of content by providing an opportunity to filmmakers with small to medium budgets to create content that looks big budget! This marks a watershed moment in filmmaking, democratizing access to high-quality virtual sets. Tailored for filmmakers and content creators with varying budgets, this Software as a Service (SaaS)-based Marketplace empowers them to compete with big-budget productions while saving costs and enhancing production quality.

Addressing industry challenges, Digikore will streamline the filmmaking process by providing affordable access to virtual sets. By leveraging pioneering technology, the platform will help content creators seamlessly integrate physical props and actors into virtual environments in real-time, enhancing immersion and realism for actors and audiences alike. As the first mover in a multi-billion-dollar market, Digikore aims for substantial revenue growth within 2 to 4 years by offering virtual production sets on rent at a fraction of the cost of creating custom virtual production sets. Positioned as a world leader in virtual production, Digikore will shape the future of filmmaking by reshaping production processes and storytelling paradigms. By owning and curating a repository of virtual sets, Digikore ensures recurring revenue streams for decades to come, solidifying its position as an industry trailblazer.

The allure of virtual production extends beyond mere cost-effectiveness; it fundamentally transforms the filmmaking landscape. By reducing postproduction VFX costs and expediting pre-production processes, virtual production not only accelerates time to market but also enhances creative output. This paradigm shift enables seamless integration across various media formats, from film and episodic content to advertising campaigns.

Furthermore, the photography realm also stands to benefit significantly from Digikore's virtual production offerings. With demand surging for virtual environments in still ad shoots and pre-wedding photography, content creators can now achieve stunning results while circumventing the exorbitant expenses associated with traditional set construction and on-location filming. In essence, Digikore's Marketplace model Metaverse represents a game-changer, catering to a diverse clientele ranging from indie producers to ad filmmakers to photographers.

Commenting on the achievement, Abhishek More, Managing Director of Digikore Studios Limited said, "With over 13 years of experience in Visual Effects, we are proud to announce that Digikorehas emerged as a global leader in Virtual Production, unveiling our groundbreaking marketplace model Metaverse tailored for the film, television, and advertising industries. This pioneering platform boasts thousands of virtual locations spanning from Monuments to Sci-fi realms, empowering filmmakers and photographers with unparalleled creative freedom.

With our pioneering platform, Digikore will become the first company in the World to productize Visual Effects. When a company can productize its service and offer that on a SaaS model, it ensures long term recurring revenue for itself.

As the global film and video market continues its upward trajectory, projected to reach $390 billion by 2028, Digikore emerges as a visionary leader at the forefront of innovation. With its Marketplace model Metaverse, Digikore will not only shape the future of content creation but also pave the way for a more inclusive and dynamic filmmaking ecosystem."

